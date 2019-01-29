Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed did the inauguration on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at Addis Ababa.

The airport is christened the Bole International airport and it is located in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian airline is expected to benefit significantly from this expansion work. The airline last year partnered with Chad to launch a new carrier.

There are plans of similar launches in Mozambique, Zambia, Malawi, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea.

Here are 5 amazing facts about the airport

• The airport is the biggest airport on the African continent.

• It will now be handling over 22 million passengers a year.

• The Bole airport has taken over from South Africa’s O.R. Tambo Airport which has the capacity to handle 20 million passengers per year.

• The estimated cost of the expansion amounted to $2.5 billion dollars

• The Ethiopian airline and the airports merged to form a single group in 2017. The airline will, therefore, operate in the airport.