Dubai is known for its incredible vision and creative architectural feats, so it’s no surprise that the city is home to some amazing buildings and structures.

Whether you’re a fan of awe-inspiring design, or just looking for a fantastic backdrop for your holiday snaps, these Dubai landmarks are all worth a visit.

Here are five Dubai landmarks you need to check out the next time you are in Dubai.

Burj Khalifa

The world’s tallest tower needs little introduction. The tower was designed by American architect Adrian Smith at Skidmore, Owings and Merrill to resemble the Hymenocallis or Spider Lily – a regional desert flower. Excavation began in January 2004 and six years later, the Burj Khalifa opened in January 2010.

Burj Khalifa’s lighting perfectly complements the character of the building as a simple and elegant structure.

The façade is hit by a series of stroboscopes, which can be individually programmed to chase up the tower or sparkle at random.

Palm Jumeirah

Palm Jumeriah is a man-made island formed in the shape of a palm tree. The world’s largest man-made island has forever transformed the map of Dubai.

Comprising of a two-kilometre-long trunk, a crown made up of 17 fronds and a surrounding crescent, Palm Jumeirah is home to some of Dubai’s most luxurious resorts, including Atlantis, The Palm Dubai and Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. It spans five square kilometres, adding 78 kilometres to Dubai’s coastline.

Dubai Opera

Located in Downtown Dubai, the city’s first multi-format performing arts theatre easily catches your eye with its iconic shape – that of a dhow, a traditional sailing vessel.

The building’s exquisite design was created by Janus Rostock and his team at Atkins, and has the exceptional ability to transform into three modes; from a theatre into a concert hall, and into a ‘flat floor’ mode becoming a banquet or event hall.

Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai first high-rise building, the Dubai World Trade Centre has played a pivotal role in the growth of international trade for the Middle East.

The 39-storey landmark remains the largest purpose-built complex for events and exhibitions as well as an epicentre for business tourism in the region. It was designed by British architect John Harris and it’s also the building you see on the back of the AED 100 bank note.

Cayan Tower

The shimmering silver Cayan Tower twists 90 degrees as it rises. In an amazing feat of clever engineering, each of the 75 floors is rotated by 1.2 degrees to create the helix shape.

It is best viewed from across the water on the Dubai MarinaWalk to be able to fully appreciate the building’s beauty.