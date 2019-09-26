Camping is a great way to unwind and get your mind off regular routines.

Kenya is famous for offering a wide range of affordable camping sites and also several glamping sites with beautiful views, adventurous sites and interaction with the wild.

Here are 5 cool camps you should check out.

Camping is a great way to unwind and get your mind off regular routines.

Science has proven that camping enhances your wellbeing, reduces stress, can improve blood pressure and also gives you time to connect with nature. For those who have trouble sleeping, then camping is a great way to reset you sleep clock as your body adjusts itself to nature’s light timings.

Kiboko Camp Malindi, Kenya.

Kenya is famous for offering a wide range of affordable camping sites and also several glamping sites with beautiful views, adventurous sites and interaction with the wild.

So, if you are looking for some great camping or glamping experience this year, here are 5 cool camps you should check out.

Kiboko Camp

Kiboko Camp Malindi. (courtesy)

Found only 100KM from Malindi, Kiboko Camp is ideal for those travelers who want to experience a bit of the country side but do not want to go too far from the beach.

This 12 tented camping site has a fully stocked bar and kitchen, an amazing overview of a fast flowing river that brings with it different types of animals from the wild.

Rapids Camp in Sagana

Rapids Camp in Sagana

Rapids Camp in Sagana is a perfect place for budget camping, accommodating families and teams who want to get a quiet getaway.

While there, you can enjoy the great scenery and adrenaline causing activities such as water rafting, kayaking the Sagana Canyons or the newly installed zipline as you zoom past a waterfall.

Oloiden camping site

Oloiden camping site. (courtesy)

If you found yourself in Naivasha, you might want to check out Oloiden camping site.

It's a great spot for solo, family and group stays, the venue offers you camping right next to the lake, where you get to watch beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

Double and Single tents plus mattresses for hire, hot showers and clean flushing toilets are available.

Mahali Mzuri safari camp

Mahali Mzuri safari camp. (courtesy)

located in Masai Mara, Mahali Mzuri safari camp combines exquisite beauty and comfort with adventure for every guest.

This luxury camp will introduce you to unending opportunities for game viewing especially during the Great Migration.

The camp’s 12 exclusive tents with ensuite bathrooms and private deck, dining room, friendly staff and spectacular views of the wilderness make it a safari experience you’ve never had before.

Sarova Game Camp

Sarova Game Camp. (courtesy)

You can indulge in wilderness activities, such as bird watching, golfing, fishing and nature walk to your fill while at Sarova Game Camp.

The camp features more than 50 tents – standard, family and club tents, well-designed and furnished for a comfortable stay and relaxing retreat.

Sarova Mara Game Camp, located in Masai Mara, also offers fine dining, food from “Kitchens of the Sarova” and exquisite wines at their restaurant and cellar.