The weekend has finally arrived [thank goodness]. To ensure that you have a great time relaxing, we have compiled some of our best articles for you.

Here are five interesting Business Insider SSA stories you can catch up on this weekend:

(1) The Smiling Buddha meme that rocked Nigerian Twitter

#Buddha took over the Nigerian Twittersphere during the week. It became the second trending topic in the country after many Nigerians shared pictures of smiling Buddhas with hopes of attracting good luck and financial favour.

We reported the story and revealed the dark origin story behind the smiling Buddha.

*Spoiler Alert: It has nothing to do with luck or financial increase like many believe.

(2) 3 women who fought the good fight for independence in African nations

We paid homage to the brave Nigerian and African women who did their part to make this continent a better place for all of us.

They are:

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Miriam Makeba and

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

(3) 5 mysterious places in African countries

Africa is a continent filled with some spooky, intriguing places.

We compiled a list of five of them including a deadly lake that turns animals into stone in Tanzania.

(4) 7 Nigerians tell us what makes them happy

In honour of the International Day of Happiness on March 20, 2019, we asked seven Nigerians to tell us what makes them happy.

Their answers ranged from comfort, food, money to work, good music/movies, alcohol and sex.

(5) 7 Nigerians taking Nollywood global

On Tuesday, we celebrated the Nigerian actors and actresses putting Nollywood on the world map.

The list includes Adesua Etomi, Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and well-respected Nigerian filmmaker Femi Odugbemi.