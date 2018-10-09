5 mistakes I made when I had my first kid that I'll never make again

news

John Moore/Getty

Parenting is a challenge, and new parents are especially susceptible to common parenting mistakes .

Here, author Nicole Rollender details five things she “self-corrected” on after the birth of her first child.

Many new parents wish their child came with a manual, and I was no different.

When my first baby said, “Hello, world!” on New Year’s Eve in 2008, it wasn’t the typical movie-scene birth, with a tired but happy-looking mother holding her baby in a bed surrounded by helium balloons and flowers.

That’s why I was even more susceptible to making common parenting mistakes.

At 36 weeks, my daughter was born at a mere three pounds, about the size of a 30-weeker — she was severely intrauterine growth restricted due to an abrupted placenta. She spent more than three weeks in the hospital NICU, undergoing a battery of tests before she came home.

The good news is that I self-corrected several mistakes when my son came along four years later, and I felt like a more seasoned, in-control parent.

Here are five mistakes I made when I had my first kid that I’ll never make again.