Here is the Business Insider SSA by Pulse guide to the biggest events happening in Africa this June and the rest of 2019.

From Mawazine festival in Morrocco to Lake of Stars in Malawi, take a look at the five huge cultural events you can't afford to miss this year:

Mawazine Festival

This is the biggest music festival across the globe. Every year, at least 2, 500,000 people attend this Moroccan International music festival held in Rabat, Morocco.

Attracting the likes of Bruno Mars and The Weeknd, the line-up of this week-long festival is always incredible! International artists performing this year include David Guetta and Future.

The festival, with six venues, will take place from June 21 to June 29, 2019.

The National Arts Festival

This annual festival is the largest arts festival on the African continent. It is one of the biggest contributors to the country's economy.

It takes place in Makhanda, South Africa from June 27 to 7 July 2019.

Rwanda Film Festival

This is one of the most prestigious festivals in the continent. The week-long festival takes place in July with screenings staged around Kigali and in other parts of the country.

Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA)

Performers from all over the world gather in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, to collaborate with local artists at this six-day festival.

It takes place in July.

Lake of Stars

Here, visitors get a curated line up of music, talks, poetry, theatre, film, art and wellness activities various parts of the world.

This year's event takes place from September 27–29 2019.