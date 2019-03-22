With so many unexplored and untamed parts in the continent, it comes as no surprise that there are certain awe-inspiring destinations.

Here are five mysterious yet beautiful places in Nigeria and other African countries:

Lake Natron (Tanzania)

Meet the beautiful yet deadly lake that turns animals into stone. This is not due to any mysterious spell. It is simply because of the salt and high alkaline ph in the water. The water's pH has been measured as high as 10.5 - nearly as high as ammonia( a colourless inorganic gas that is irritating to the skin, eyes, nose, throat, and lungs).

The presence of these elements causes calcification ( the accumulation of calcium salts in body tissue) to occur whenever animals touch the water and their bodies turn to stone.

However, a few creatures do manage to survive ion these harsh waters. The shortlist includes a single fish species (Alcolapia latilabris), some algae and a colony of flamingos that feed on the algae and breeds on the shore.

Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove (Osun state, Nigeria)

Tucked away in the dense forest of Osogbo, Osun state is the Osun Sacred Grove. Here, you can find a lot of ancient sculptures, sanctuaries, shrines, and monkeys.

This site is regarded as the abode of the goddess of fertility Oshun, a Yoruba deity. Tourists are advised to always go with guides.

Unsolved Mystery Of Gedi Ruins (Malindi, Kenya)

Located in Malindi, in southeastern Kenya is the mysterious abandoned city of Gedi. It is surrounded by dense forests and empty structures.

The story goes that it used to a prosperous Swahili town that was mysteriously forsaken in the early 17th century. No one knows why or what really happened.

There are other stories that claim that the ruins are protected by the spirits of its priests referred to as the 'Old Ones'. These priests are said to curse anyone who tries to take anything from the site. There are a number of ghost stories associated with the site.

The Seven-Colored Earth of Chamarel (Mauritius)

This is a prominent tourist attraction found in the Rivière Noire District in south-western Mauritius.

As the name suggests, it is a small area of sand dunes with seven distinct colours. It is said to have been formed by a volcanic eruption.

It is bordered by an 83-metre high waterfall and the giant turtles!

The Giant Blue Eye of Africa (Mauritania)

One of Africa's strange wonders is the Giant Blue Eye of Africa located in the Western Sahara Desert in Mauritania. It is also known as the Eye of the Sahara.

It is a blue circle, believed to be over 100 million years old. There are many stories about its creation. Some believe it was caused by the impact of an asteroid. Others say it was formed by a volcanic eruption or erosion.

There are some groups that say it is a hole formed when God flooded the earth with water in the days of Noah.