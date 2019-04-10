Then, you should definitely visit the following five hills for the best pictures and views of the country.

They are:

Idanre Hills

This UNESCO World Heritage site is a great picturesque place to visit. Fun Fact: It takes six hundred and twenty steps to go from the foot of the hill to the hilltop. This means you have ample opportunity to take the best photos of your life.

You get breathtaking views of Idanre as well as fabulous stories of the town on your way up.

Tea Plantations of Taraba

These are located in what is considered to be the highest point in Nigeria. Here, you get to explore the beautiful tea farms in Gembu and the rolling plateau of Mambila.

This makes for great, enviable photos for the gram.

Mandara Mountains

Located in Adamawa state is one of the best mountain scenery in the country. The highest point is the summit of Mount Oupay, at 4,900 ft. above sea level. Doesn't that just sound like a great place to take a picture?

Apart from being an ideal place for photos, it is also perfect for rock and mountain climbing.

Kajuru hills

Kajuru is a mountain resort located in Kaduna state. The hills provide a magnificent view of the village below. You can also find the beautiful medieval Kajuru Castle right beside the two main hills.

Obudu Mountain Resort

Located in Cross River State is the must-visit centre formerly known as Obudu Cattle Ranch.

The resort has a great hilltop that can be accessed by a cable car or by road. It also a water park at the hill bottom. You can take great pictures from the cable car or as you hike up the mountain.

Expect to find monkeys, horses and rare gorillas that hide in the thick forest.