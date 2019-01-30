His fortunes were due to his position as the Chief Executive Officer and the founder of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). He is also a chief software architect.

He is ranked as one of the world’s richest men.

Here are 5 places Bill Gates saves his money

Investments in Corporations

While Gates can credit Microsoft for the bulk of his current wealth, his shares in the company in MSFT make up just around 20% of his holdings today. The majority of Gates’ financial assets are investments in corporations managed by Cascade Investments, LLC, an entity now partially run by Gates to purchase stakes in various businesses. Although Cascade is highly secretive, some information can be gleaned from its financial disclosure statements.

Real Estate

His investment portfolio is certainly significant, but Bill Gates also puts his money to use buying real assets, including a sprawling estate and a private island.

Gates’ Seattle-area home, Xanadu 2.0, is an ocean-side lodge boasting over 66,000 square feet with approximately 500 feet of private waterfront on Lake Washington. The estate features top-of-the-line technology and gadgets befitting its six kitchens, 24 bathrooms and six fireplaces.

Planes and Automobiles

Bill Gates owns a private plane – a Bombardier BD 700 Global Express. This ultra-long-range corporate jet cost around $45 million. Through his membership in NetJets, Gates also owns a share of a Boeing Business Jet or BBJ. Gates uses his private jets routinely, chiefly for his work for his namesake charity, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Collectibles

Bill Gates has accumulated quite a number of precious, irreplaceable collectibles.

In 1994, he purchased a celebrated Leonardo da Vinci manuscript at auction for $30.8 million. Known as the Codex Leicester, this work documents many of da Vinci’s scientific discoveries and observations. Gates once remarked in a speech at the British Library on his purchase, “Yeah, I feel very lucky that I own a notebook. In fact, I remember going home one night and telling my wife Melinda that I was going to buy a notebook; she didn’t think that was a very big deal. I said, no, this is a pretty special notebook; this is the Codex Leicester, one of the Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci.”

Philanthropic Endeavors

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is currently the largest charitable foundation in the world. The foundation’s 2016 annual report reported net assets of over $41 billion – over $2 billion of which was originally donated by Bill Gates himself – and direct grants totalling over $4.5 million for that year.