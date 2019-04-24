In the wake of the terrorist attacks, it is easy for many people to swallow hook line and sinker the western media bias that Sri Lanka is a no go zone and tourists should keep off the Island.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Sri Lanka formerly known as Ceylon and lying in the Indian Ocean and separated from peninsular India by the Palk Strait is a must-visit country that you need to add to your bucket list.

Here are 5 reasons you need to visit Sri Lanka despite the Easter bombing.

A series of coordinated bombings during the Easter session rocked Sri Lanka.

By the end of it all, more than 350 people lay dead and at least 500 were wounded in the deadliest attack in the island nation since the end of the civil war 10 years ago.

The blasts targeted mainly three churches, as well as four hotels - including the Shangri-La, Kingsbury and the Cinnamon Grand - in the capital Colombo. Nearly all victims were Sri Lankan but a few dozen foreigners were also killed.

Investigations are ongoing and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has said action will be taken especially against heads of the country's defence forces as a result of their failure to prevent the Easter Sunday bombings.

In the wake of the terrorist attacks, it is easy for many people to swallow hook line and sinker the western media bias that Sri Lanka is a no go zone and tourists should keep off the Island.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Sri Lanka formerly known as Ceylon and lying in the Indian Ocean and separated from peninsular India by the Palk Strait is a must-visit country that you need to add to your bucket list.

Also read: Here are the top 10 African tourist destinations you need to check out

Whatever their situation in society, the people of Sri Lanka are beautiful people who possess a warm and friendly nature reflected in persistent smiling faces and eagerness to help those unfamiliar with aspects of local life.

Here are 5 reasons you need to visit Sri Lanka despite the Easter bombing.

Sri Lanka is where you go to heal your soul using the world’s oldest and most holistic medical system

Nowhere else can one get a place that refreshes not just the mind and body, but also the soul and spirit than Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has always been a place that for thousands of years has attracted millions of people across the world to come to restore and rejuvenate tired bodies and weary souls using Ayurveda – the oldest and most holistic medical system available in the world.

Sri Lanka has been a centre of spiritual and physical healing for more than 2,000 years. The country has a number of spas, mainly on the west coast, which not only provide Ayurveda but also other Eastern and Western therapies, such as Thai massage, hydrotherapy, herbal baths, reflexology and beauty treatments. For those seeking spiritual nourishment, meditation courses are also available.

Sri Lanka is home for adventure

With over 1,600km of coastline, Sri Lanka should be on the number one list for adventure lovers and in particular watersport lovers.

Sri Lanka is an ideal location for windsurfing, water-skiing, surfing, sailing,scuba-diving (including wreck-diving), snorkelling, speed-boating and banana-boating. The country possesses over 100 hundred rivers, together with lagoons and ‘tank’ (irrigation lakes), so there are plentiful opportunities for year-round kayaking and canoeing, perhaps combined with a camping trip.

Two popular locations are the Kalu Ganga and the Kelani Ganga (rivers).

Prime water-sports sites are located in the Negombo region on the west coast, Wadduwa, Kalutara and Beruwela on the south-western coast, and Bentota, Hikkaduwa, Galle, Unawatuna, Koggala, Tangalle and Hambantota on the southern and south-eastern coasts.

And that’s not even all, on land adventure lovers are also covered.

The varied landscape, wildlife, and archaeological sites offering excellent opportunities for trekking are also on the menu. Nature trails of exceptional interest include the Sinharaja rainforest, the cloud-forests of Horton Plains, the Knuckles (mountain range), and Hakgala Strict Natural Reserve.

In addition, para-gliding, rock climbing, cave treks and mountain biking are possible.

Sri Lanka is a hotspot for wildlife

A safari in one of Sri Lanka’s 14 national parks will blow your mind.

The Country boasts an impressive 91 mammals (16 endemic) ranging from the Asian elephant, leopard, sloth bear, sambhur, spotted deer, hog, mouse- and barking deer, wild boar, porcupine, ant-eater, civet cat, loris, giant squirrel, and monkeys such as the macaque, purple-faced leaf monkey and grey langur.

The island is also an ornithologist’s paradise, with over 233 resident species, (33 endemics) - but migratory species stretch the number to an astounding 482. There are 171 reptiles (101 endemics including two crocodile species).

In addition, The Sinharaja Forest Reserve, the country’s last viable area of primary tropical rainforest has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. More than 60% of the trees here are endemic and many of them are considered rare. The reserve is also home to over 50% of Sri Lanka's endemic species of mammals and butterflies, as well as many kinds of insects, reptiles and rare amphibians.

In recent years there has been a surge in the discovery of amphibians, so that by the time you get there, the figure of 106 (90 endemics), will no doubt have risen.

Sri Lanka, together with the Western Ghats of India possesses a high degree of biodiversity, a quality that has seen the island identified by Conservation International as one of 34 world biodiversity hotspots.

Sri Lanka is a historical marvel teeming with rich cultural heritage

From enormous dagobas (dome-shaped structures) and remains of ancient buildings in the ruined cities of Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa, to the awesome stairway to the temple at Dambulla and the sensual frescoes of heavenly maidens at the palace at the rock of Sigiriya, Sri Lanka is a historical marvel and visitors here can experience World Heritage Sites within a compact area called the Cultural Triangle.

Sri Lanka is a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural society, a reflection of the island’s encounter with successive foreign immigrants. But it all began with indigenous people, the Veddahs, hunter-gatherers who exist today.

Also read: Namibia beats Japan and New Zealand to emerge Top Country Destination in 2019

Sri Lanka’s rich cultural depth is recognized by UNESCO, which has since declared six archaeological World Heritage Sites in the country namely: The sacred city of Anuradhapura, The ancient city of Polonnaruwa, The golden temple of Dambulla, The ancient city of Sigiriya, The sacred city of Kandy, The old town of Galle and its fortifications and The Sinharaja Forest Reserve.

Sri Lanka is a foodie paradise

While in Sri Lanka you will never run short of what to eat to your fill.

Sri Lanka has a wonderful array of snacks, known as short eats, named cutlets, patties, malu pang (fish bun), and kimbula bunis (crocodile-shaped bun!) that are excellent for trips.

Also read: Top 10 mouth-watering Ethiopian dishes that you need to try

As a staple, rice is consumed with an assortment of colourful curries (eggplant, potato, green banana, chicken, fish) that range in potency from delicately-spiced to near-dynamite.

The cultivation of many types of rice, spices, vegetables and fruit, coupled with past foreign influences, ensures that while in Sri Lanka you will enjoy a varied and select cuisine.