Ginger is one of the healthiest spices in the world. Honey is also packed with important antioxidants. Together, they offer several amazing health benefits.

Here are five reasons you should consider adding ginger and honey to your diet:

Prevents/fights cough and cold

Honey is great for clearing the mucus that blocks the breathing passage. Ginger can also be used to prevent and reduce inflammation of the airway. This explains why these two can be found in most cold medicines.

A mixture offers you the perfect natural remedy for cough and cold. All you have to do is grate some ginger, put it in a mug of hot water. Don't forget to add a tbsp. of honey too and you should get immediate relief. This mixture can also be used for sore throat, and catarrh.

Prevents tooth decay

Honey contains an enzyme called glucose oxidase, which generates hydrogen peroxide. This is great for treating wounds, mouth ulcers and dental problems.

Relieves nausea

Many studies have shown that ginger helps reduce nausea and vomiting. Combine ginger with naturally soothing effects of honey and you have a powerful solution against nausea and vomiting.

Boosts your immune system

Ginger contains over 25 different antioxidants, which makes it very effective at fighting the oxidative stress caused by free radicals. Gingerol, the main bioactive compound in ginger, has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

Combined with the stabilizing effects of honey, ginger can help increase your body's ability to defend itself.

Fights indigestion

Ginger and honey both have digestive properties that promotes the release of bile, speed up the absorption of food and stimulate the development of intestinal flora, which allows for comfortable bowel movements. This makes a mixture of both great medicine for curing digestive problems.