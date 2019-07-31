Kemi Badenoch was born in London to Nigerian parents before spending much of her childhood in Lagos for elementary schools.

According to reports, Badenoch's appointment was made public on Saturday, 24 hours after Nadhim Zahawi, former children's minister, was deployed to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) by new prime minister Boris Johnson.

“I’m humbled to have been appointed a junior minister at the DfE. A huge privilege to be able to serve and make a positive difference on a number of issues close to my heart.

“I look forward to working with the ministerial team and everyone at @educationgovuk.

“Thank you for all the good wishes and kind messages of support received. I also look forward to working not just with @Conservatives colleagues but cross-party and grateful for the warm welcome from @TracyBrabin and @SteveReedMP who no doubt will be keeping me on my toes!,” Badenoch said in a series of tweets.

As a woman of African origin, during her maiden speech at the parliament in 2017, Kemi explained how the British granted her citizenship at the age of 16.

She further discussed her passion for children, free and equity society and described the parliament as the greatest on earth.

Business Insider SSA looks at five things you need to know about the first woman of Africa origin in Boris Johnson's cabinet:

POOL Foto: POOL/AFP

Kemi Badenoch, 39, born Olukemi Olufunto Adegoke in January 1980 at Wimbledon to parents of Nigerian origin. Kemi returned to the UK at 16 from Nigeria where she studied Systems Engineering at Sussex University, later a law degree, and has worked in the IT and banking sectors, including for RBS and Coutts. Kemi married Hamish Badenoch in 2012 and they have one daughter and one son. She is a staunch backer of UK leaving the EU and a member of the Conservatives. She was elected to Parliament in 2017 representing Saffron Walden, having previously served for the Conservatives in the London Assembly.

As new minister of children, Kemi's duties include children’s social care including child protection, children in care, adoption, care leavers, social work, local authority performance, and family law.

See the full list of cabinet members HERE.