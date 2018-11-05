Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle 5 tips to make restaurant-quality oatmeal at home, according to a chef

  • Published: , Refreshed:

There's something delicious about the oatmeal you get at restaurants. Here's how to make upgrade your homemade oatmeal to make it restaurant-quality.

It's possible to make restaurant-quality oatmeal at home. play

It's possible to make restaurant-quality oatmeal at home.

(Ella Olsson/Flickr)

There's something about restaurant oatmeal that's somehow always better than when you make it at home. It's perfectly creamy, not at all goopy, and has a certain flavor profile that you can’t quite accomplish with your stovetop oats at home.

Or can you? We asked an oatmeal expert, Chef Nate Weir director of culinary at Modern Market Eatery for his best tips to make your homemade oatmeal taste like it came from a restaurant.

Don't take shortcuts.

Don't take shortcuts. play

Don't take shortcuts.

(Daniella Segura / Flickr)

"Instant or quick-cook oats can be convenient, and definitely cook faster, but the tradeoff is they tend to lose their texture and wind up mushy, no matter how you cook them," Weir said.

"Try rolled oats for better texture with just a few more minutes of cooking. The difference is worth the time."

Read more: Not all oats are the same — here's how to choose the best ones for breakfast



Prepare multiple servings at once.

Prepare multiple servings at once. play

Prepare multiple servings at once.

(Flickr/uniform-studio)

"Skip the individual packets, and treat oatmeal as weekly meal prep instead," Weir said. "After cooking a bigger batch, let it cool and then refrigerate. To reheat, add some cold water and then microwave in 45-second bursts, stirring in between."



Toast your oats.

Toast your oats. play

Toast your oats.

(thebittenword.com / Flickr)

"To boost the flavor, toast the oats in melted butter — or even better, coconut oil — in a saucepan over medium heat, before adding liquid. Stir occasionally, until the oats start to smell like popcorn," Weir said.

When the oats are toasty, cook them the way you usually would. "This adds a nice warm nutty flavor, and because you're cooking the oats a little it doesn't add any prep time," Weir said.



Cook your oats in something creamy.

Cook your oats in something creamy. play

Cook your oats in something creamy.

(Shutterstock)

"Don't use just water," Weir said. "Using milk or almond milk, soy milk, etc., for part of the liquid makes oatmeal richer and creamier. Try using half milk and half water to start, then adjust to taste."



Add salt.

Add salt. play

Add salt.

(Flickr/Rachel Hathaway)

Even if you’re a fan of sweetening your oatmeal, salt is a necessary ingredient in oat prep.

"Yes, you should season your oatmeal with salt," Weir said. "Just a little pinch at the beginning of cooking will help bring out the flavor."

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



Top Articles

1 Lifestyle This striking photo series shows what tattoos look like as you agebullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle We drove an $87,000 Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV to see if...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The American Academy of Pediatrics issued a stern warning to parents about spanking as a form of discipline.
Lifestyle Doctors just issued new warnings against spanking for the first time in 20 years — here's what they say
Meghan Markle wore two dresses throughout the duration of her wedding to Prince Harry.
Lifestyle Fashion Nova is selling a $44 replica of Meghan Markle's second wedding dress that looks almost identical to the original
House of Cards season 6
Lifestyle The 'House of Cards' series finale wrapped up its final season with an unexpected turn
There are different kinds of grilled meats all around the world.
Lifestyle 11 grilled foods from around the world that you'll want to try
X
Advertisement