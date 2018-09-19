50 epic photos from Oktoberfest prove it's one of the most misunderstood celebrations in the world

news

Alexandra Beier / Stringer / Getty Images Europe

The 185th Oktoberfest celebration starts September 22 and runs through October 7.

The tradition started as an annual way to celebrate the marriage of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. The pair were married in 1810.

Thousands of people gather at Theresienwiese every year to drink beer and honor traditional Bavarian culture.

When you think of Oktoberfest, you're probably thinking about three things: Germany, lederhosen, and beer.

Whether you've actually been in Munich for the festivities or you've taken part elsewhere around the world, you know it's essentially one giant party.

It's also been commercialized over the years with lederhosen and dirndl Halloween costumes and Oktoberfest-inspired craft beers.

But there's a whole lot more to the festive celebration than you might think. These epic photos will show you just what we're talking about.