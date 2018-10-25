news

It's a great time to be a vegetarian in America — especially if you enjoy dining out and live near or are traveling through the neighborhood of some of the best vegetarian-friendly restaurants.

Here are 50 of the best vegetarian-friendly restaurants in the US, according to OpenTable voters.

ABC Kitchen is located in New York City.

The Jean-Georges Vongerichten establishment offers casual, elegant, and organic vegetarian-friendly dishes.

Andina has vegan and gluten-free dishes, too.

Located in Portland, Oregon, the delicious Peruvian menu draws inspiration from owner Doris Rodriguez de Platt's Andean heritage. The eatery offers vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free meals.

If you're in California, check out Âu Lạc.

Located in Los Angeles, California, this eatery specializes in vegan Vietnamese cuisine and offers many gluten-free options as well.

Bar Bombon has homemade tortillas.

Located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this eatery brings vegan pan-Latin American flavors — and homemade tortillas — straight to your table.

Enjoy vegetarian brunch at Beatrix.

Beatrix in Chicago, Illinois is a brunch spot featuring fresh-baked pastries and desserts as well as a selection of excellent coffees from local roasters.

Bistro Aracosia has Afghan cuisine.

Bistro Aracosia in Washington DC specializes in Afghan cuisine and offers plenty of delicious vegetarian options.

BLACKOUT offers a unique dining experience.

This restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada offers a seasonal, plant-based mystery menu that you eat in total darkness for a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Blind Faith Cafe will transform your taste buds.

Blind Faith Cafe in Evanston, Illinois is all about transforming the way diners of all tastes think about vegetarian cuisine.

Blossom also has dairy-free dishes.

The restaurant has multiple New York City locations and offers fresh vegan fare with options for gluten-free and dairy-free diners, as well.

Enjoy brews and vegetarian food at Brewery Bhavana.

Located in Raleigh, North Carolina, this eatery brings craft brewing and dim sum together for a unique vegetarian-friendly taste experience.

Café Gratitude has delightful vegetarian dishes.

This eatery is located in San Diego, California and it has a colorful vegan menu.

Candle 79 has a lot of creative entrees.

Candle 79 on the Upper East Side of New York City continues to delight fans of creative vegan cuisine in the city.

Catch LA has a delightful vegetarian selection on their menu.

This West Hollywood, California eatery is known for seafood but it also offers an inspired vegan menu.

Charlie was a sinner. has delicious vegan small plates.

Charlie was a sinner. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania brings vegan small plate options that inspire diners to continually try new items.

Chauhan Ale & Masala House is located in Nashville, Tennessee.

The ale house offers up Chef Maneet Chauhan's delicious fare, including a dedicated and delightful vegetarian menu.

Delice & Sarrasin combines French food and vegan food.

Located in the West Village of New York City, Delice & Sarrasin might just be the French vegan restaurant you've been waiting for.

Departure Restaurant & Lounge has something for everyone.

Departure Restaurant & Lounge in Portland, Oregon takes a pan-Asian approach to vegan and gluten-free dining, with dedicated menus for each dietary requirement.

Dirt Candy has tasty seasonal offerings.

Located on the Lower East Side in New York City, Dirt Candy features Chef Amanda Cohen's seasonal tasting menus that celebrate vegetables at all times, in all their glory.

Divya's Kitchen has a range of food.

Divya's Kitchen in New York City's East Village pulls from a range of cooking traditions including Italian, Mediterranean, and pan-Asian coupled with Ayurvedic principles in its vegetarian and vegan fare.

Double Zero takes pizza to the next level.

Double Zero in New York City's East Village brings wood-fired pizza to new heights of vegan rapture.

Ēma is located in Chicago.

Ēma in Chicago's River North offers California and Mediterranean cuisine with a vegetarian-friendly small plate presentation.

Equinox has a vegan brunch menu.

Equinox in Washington DC offers a vegan Sunday brunch menu filled with its take on contemporary American cuisine.

Farmer's Table serves up a variety of healthy dishes.

Located in Boca Raton, Florida, the eatery focuses on healthy options up and down the menu, including its contemporary American vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free items.

Farmers & Distillers has a brunch buffet.

This Washington DC eatery offers a buffet-style brunch on weekends with vegetarian and vegan-friendly options available for all meals.

Farmers Fishers Bakers has upscale, vegetarian-friendly dishes.

Farmers Fishers Bakers is an upscale casual restaurant in Washington DC that serves American cuisine with vegetarian-friendly options.

If you're in California, check out Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens.

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens in Corona Del Mar, California offers seasonal California cuisine in an exceedingly scenic setting.

Founding Farmers has mastered American cuisine.

The eatery has several locations in and around the Washington DC area, with a focus on American food sourced as much as possible from a network of family farmers.

Gracias Madre is the perfect place for communal dining.

Gracias Madre in San Francisco, California offers communal vegan Mexican dining with a special brunch menu on weekends.

Greens Restaurant has plenty of local and seasonal options.

Greens Restaurant in San Francisco, California features the guiding hand of Chef Annie Somerville in all its vegetarian and vegan options, pulling inspiration from all that is local, seasonal, and delicious.

Harvest Beat has delightful vegan fare.

Harvest Beat in Seattle, Washington offers seasonal, vegan fine dining with an option for wine or non-alcoholic beverage pairings alongside your prix fixe dinner.

The Helmand Restaurant is located in Maryland.

The Helmand Restaurant in Baltimore, Maryland presents beautiful Afghan cuisine with vegetarian options that are sure to please your palate.

Irregardless Cafe has live music and delightful dishes.

Located in Raleigh, North Carolina, Irregardless Cafe offers contemporary American vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options in a lively atmosphere with live music every night.

Lila is the place to visit for contemporary dishes.

Lila in Sarasota, Florida offers creative vegan and vegetarian options in a contemporary American dining context.

Linger has plenty of small plates.

Linger in Denver, Colorado seeks to be an international mixtape of food served small plates-style.

The Little Beet Table serves gluten-free dishes.

The Little Beet Table in New York City is 100% gluten-free and prides itself on its vegetable-forward menu. There's also a location in Chicago.

Modern Love has mastered the art of comfort food.

This restaurant has several locations in New York City and specializes in vegan comfort food to warm both your heart and your palate.

Nix is located in New York City.

Located in New York City's Greenwich Village, Nix features vegetarian and vegan specialties by Michelin-starred chef John Fraser.

Oliver's has gluten-free options, too.

Oliver's in Santa Barbara, California offers beautiful vegan dining with plenty of gluten-free options as well.

Plant Food + Wine takes a seasonal approach to its menu.

Plant Food + Wine in Venice, California features a local, seasonal approach to its vegetarian menu.

Planta is perfect for upscale vegan dining.

Planta in Miami Beach, Florida brings Chef David Lee's vision of upscale vegan dining to the table — with plenty of gluten-free options as well.

Rasika has delightful Indian food.

Rasika has several locations in Washington DC and offers a modern Indian fine dining experience with plenty of sumptuous vegetarian options.

Root Down is located in Colorado.

Root Down in Denver, Colorado offers globally-influenced seasonal cuisine with plenty of vegetarian options.

Sage has plenty of beer and delightful food.

The plant-based bistro in Culver City, California features vegan California cuisine and 24 craft and local beers on tap.

Shaya has a ton of veggie-centric cuisine.

Shaya in New Orleans, Louisiana features Israeli and Mediterranean cuisine that is veggie-centric — and their house-made pitas are wood-fired.

True Food Kitchen has multiple locations around the US.

This eatery has several locations across the US where it serves an array of contemporary American dishes with plenty of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Ulele has scenic views and delicious eats.

This Native American restaurant located in Tampa, Florida features plenty of vegetarian-friendly options in its contemporary American menu — the eatery has some scenic views, as well.

Urban Vegan Kitchen is located in New York City.

Urban Vegan Kitchen in New York City's West Village offers semi-sophisticated comfort food.

XYST NYC has a Mediterranean influence.

XYST NYC in New York City features vegan and vegetarian staples with a Mediterranean inflection.

Zahav has plenty of delightful dishes.

Zahav in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania features the vision of Chef and Owner Michael Solomonov's casual and elegant Israeli-Mediterranean cuisine.

Zaytinya has food from all sorts of cuisines.

Located in Washington DC, Zaytinya offers a delicious mezze menu with plenty of vegetarian options inspired by Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese cuisines.

