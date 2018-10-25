If you're looking for delicious vegetarian food, look no further. Here are some of the best vegetarian-friendly restaurants in the US.
It's a great time to be a vegetarian in America — especially if you enjoy dining out and live near or are traveling through the neighborhood of some of the best vegetarian-friendly restaurants.
Here are 50 of the best vegetarian-friendly restaurants in the US, according to OpenTable voters.
The Jean-Georges Vongerichten establishment offers casual, elegant, and organic vegetarian-friendly dishes.
Located in Portland, Oregon, the delicious Peruvian menu draws inspiration from owner Doris Rodriguez de Platt's Andean heritage. The eatery offers vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free meals.
Located in Los Angeles, California, this eatery specializes in vegan Vietnamese cuisine and offers many gluten-free options as well.
Located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this eatery brings vegan pan-Latin American flavors — and homemade tortillas — straight to your table.
Beatrix in Chicago, Illinois is a brunch spot featuring fresh-baked pastries and desserts as well as a selection of excellent coffees from local roasters.
Bistro Aracosia in Washington DC specializes in Afghan cuisine and offers plenty of delicious vegetarian options.
This restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada offers a seasonal, plant-based mystery menu that you eat in total darkness for a one-of-a-kind dining experience.
Blind Faith Cafe in Evanston, Illinois is all about transforming the way diners of all tastes think about vegetarian cuisine.
The restaurant has multiple New York City locations and offers fresh vegan fare with options for gluten-free and dairy-free diners, as well.
Located in Raleigh, North Carolina, this eatery brings craft brewing and dim sum together for a unique vegetarian-friendly taste experience.
This eatery is located in San Diego, California and it has a colorful vegan menu.
Candle 79 on the Upper East Side of New York City continues to delight fans of creative vegan cuisine in the city.
This West Hollywood, California eatery is known for seafood but it also offers an inspired vegan menu.
Charlie was a sinner. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania brings vegan small plate options that inspire diners to continually try new items.
The ale house offers up Chef Maneet Chauhan's delicious fare, including a dedicated and delightful vegetarian menu.
Located in the West Village of New York City, Delice & Sarrasin might just be the French vegan restaurant you've been waiting for.
Departure Restaurant & Lounge in Portland, Oregon takes a pan-Asian approach to vegan and gluten-free dining, with dedicated menus for each dietary requirement.
Located on the Lower East Side in New York City, Dirt Candy features Chef Amanda Cohen's seasonal tasting menus that celebrate vegetables at all times, in all their glory.
Divya's Kitchen in New York City's East Village pulls from a range of cooking traditions including Italian, Mediterranean, and pan-Asian coupled with Ayurvedic principles in its vegetarian and vegan fare.
Double Zero in New York City's East Village brings wood-fired pizza to new heights of vegan rapture.
Ēma in Chicago's River North offers California and Mediterranean cuisine with a vegetarian-friendly small plate presentation.
Equinox in Washington DC offers a vegan Sunday brunch menu filled with its take on contemporary American cuisine.
Located in Boca Raton, Florida, the eatery focuses on healthy options up and down the menu, including its contemporary American vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free items.
This Washington DC eatery offers a buffet-style brunch on weekends with vegetarian and vegan-friendly options available for all meals.
Farmers Fishers Bakers is an upscale casual restaurant in Washington DC that serves American cuisine with vegetarian-friendly options.
Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens in Corona Del Mar, California offers seasonal California cuisine in an exceedingly scenic setting.
The eatery has several locations in and around the Washington DC area, with a focus on American food sourced as much as possible from a network of family farmers.
Gracias Madre in San Francisco, California offers communal vegan Mexican dining with a special brunch menu on weekends.
Greens Restaurant in San Francisco, California features the guiding hand of Chef Annie Somerville in all its vegetarian and vegan options, pulling inspiration from all that is local, seasonal, and delicious.
Harvest Beat in Seattle, Washington offers seasonal, vegan fine dining with an option for wine or non-alcoholic beverage pairings alongside your prix fixe dinner.
The Helmand Restaurant in Baltimore, Maryland presents beautiful Afghan cuisine with vegetarian options that are sure to please your palate.
Located in Raleigh, North Carolina, Irregardless Cafe offers contemporary American vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options in a lively atmosphere with live music every night.
Lila in Sarasota, Florida offers creative vegan and vegetarian options in a contemporary American dining context.
Linger in Denver, Colorado seeks to be an international mixtape of food served small plates-style.
The Little Beet Table in New York City is 100% gluten-free and prides itself on its vegetable-forward menu. There's also a location in Chicago.
This restaurant has several locations in New York City and specializes in vegan comfort food to warm both your heart and your palate.
Located in New York City's Greenwich Village, Nix features vegetarian and vegan specialties by Michelin-starred chef John Fraser.
Oliver's in Santa Barbara, California offers beautiful vegan dining with plenty of gluten-free options as well.
Plant Food + Wine in Venice, California features a local, seasonal approach to its vegetarian menu.
Planta in Miami Beach, Florida brings Chef David Lee's vision of upscale vegan dining to the table — with plenty of gluten-free options as well.
Rasika has several locations in Washington DC and offers a modern Indian fine dining experience with plenty of sumptuous vegetarian options.
Root Down in Denver, Colorado offers globally-influenced seasonal cuisine with plenty of vegetarian options.
The plant-based bistro in Culver City, California features vegan California cuisine and 24 craft and local beers on tap.
Shaya in New Orleans, Louisiana features Israeli and Mediterranean cuisine that is veggie-centric — and their house-made pitas are wood-fired.
This eatery has several locations across the US where it serves an array of contemporary American dishes with plenty of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.
This Native American restaurant located in Tampa, Florida features plenty of vegetarian-friendly options in its contemporary American menu — the eatery has some scenic views, as well.
Urban Vegan Kitchen in New York City's West Village offers semi-sophisticated comfort food.
XYST NYC in New York City features vegan and vegetarian staples with a Mediterranean inflection.
Zahav in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania features the vision of Chef and Owner Michael Solomonov's casual and elegant Israeli-Mediterranean cuisine.
Located in Washington DC, Zaytinya offers a delicious mezze menu with plenty of vegetarian options inspired by Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese cuisines.
