The holiday season is approaching, making it a great time to tune in to holiday movies. But, not all Christmas movies fill critics and audiences with joy and holiday spirit.

Here are some of the worst holiday movies of all time according to Rotten Tomatoes critics and audiences.

Some feel "Jingle All the Way" brings your Christmas shopping nightmares to life.

Critics' rating: 16%

Synopsis: Arnold Schwarzenegger chases down the sold-out action figure his son wanted for Christmas while occasionally yelling out the toy's catchphrase, "It's turbo time!"

Sample review: "Ahnold terminates the holiday spirit."

Some critics say "Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever" might make your Christmas worse.

Critics' rating: 27%

Synopsis: Internet meme sensation Grumpy Cat (voiced by Aubrey Plaza) is a lonely mall store cat jaded by always being passed over for adoption — until one day she finally meets someone who can understand her.

Sample review: "There's a plot, which any of us could have written in our sleep."

Critics felt "Jack Frost" was filled with terrible puns.

Critics' rating: 20%

Synopsis: The 1998 film stars Michael Keaton as a dad who dies minutes into the movie. He then returns as a snowman to spend more time with his son. As the movie proclaims, "Snow dad is better than no dad!"

Sample review: "A movie like this is supposed to make you laugh and make you cry, but 'Jack Frost' just leaves you cold."

"Christmas Crush" hasn't left most critics in love.

Audience rating: 28%

Synopsis: A wannabe fashion designer goes to her high school reunion desperate to make a good impression on her teenage crush. But, she finds out that perhaps the person she really should get back in touch with is an old friend.

Sample review: "I kept thinking this movie couldn't be THAT bad."

"Four Christmases" has star power, but critics felt it was wasted.

Critics' rating: 24%

Synopsis: Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon star in this film about a couple stuck dealing with their terrible in-laws during the holidays.

Sample review: "How many Academy Award winners can a studio put in one cast and still turn out a bad movie?"

"Fred Claus" had some poor reviews.

Critics' rating: 21%

Synopsis: This film features Vince Vaughn as Fred Claus, Santa's brother. Fred isn't interested in the family business, but he must return to the North Pole to pay his debt to his brother by helping to make toys.

Sample review: "The movie is less ho-ho-ho [and more] uh-oh, or oh-no."

"All About Christmas Eve" wasn't a hit with most audiences.

Audience rating: 23%

Synopsis: In this Lifetime film, Haylie Duff's character must choose between a holiday vacation and planning a big event for her company.

Sample review: "The acting is like an elementary school play."

"Christmas with the Kranks" made some critics cranky.

Critics' rating: 5%

Synopsis: After their daughter heads off to the Peace Corps, Luther and Nora decide to skip Christmas and take a cruise instead. But when their daughter announces she's coming home for the holiday, they have to rush to give her a Christmas full of the spirit she's used to.

Sample review: "'Christmas With The Kranks' is the sort of film that leaves you thinking Ebenezer Scrooge might have had the right idea about the festive season."

"Chasing Christmas" is a twist on "A Christmas Carol."

Audience rating: 22%

Synopsis: This ABC Family take on "A Christmas Carol" gets a twist when the ghost of Christmas Past quits and threatens to trap Scrooge-y Tom Arnold in his past.

Sample review: "Yeah, another dumb Christmas movie. It is what it is."

Some felt "Bad Santa 2" was just bad.

Critics' rating: 23%

Synopsis: This sequel to the hit holiday film "Bad Santa" (78%) once again features Billy Bob Thornton, this time as a guy who is willing to use a Santa disguise to knock off a charity on Christmas Eve.

Sample review: "We have long hoped that there might one day be a sequel. We need to be careful what we wish for."

Although it was filled with dogs, "Santa Buddies" couldn't win over most critics.

Critics' rating: 20%

Synopsis: Talking puppies go on a mission to help Santa Claus save Christmas.

Sample review: "Without a doubt the worst Buddies movie and one of the more tedious holiday films I've had to sit through."

"Deck the Halls" left a bad taste in some critics' mouths.

Critics' rating: 6%

Synopsis: Steve (Matthew Broderick) and his neighbor Buddy (Danny DeVito) spar over how many lights Buddy has put on his house in an attempt to be seen from space.

Sample review: "I love the Christmas season, but there are times when I wish it would go away if only to save audiences from horrific experiences like this."

Some feel "Merry Kissmas" is predictably cheesy.

Audience rating: 23%

Synopsis: A woman has to choose between her bad boyfriend who's trying to improve himself and a handsome stranger.

Sample review: "Cheesy Christmas movie that goes exactly as you expect — with fine acting and a nice bow-tied ending."

"The Santa Clause 3: Escape Clause" seems to have fallen short of its prequels.

Critics' rating: 17%

Synopsis: Tim Allen returns as Santa and he must keep his job safe from Jack Frost. The third movie in this franchise couldn't hold up to movies one (74%) and two (55%).

Sample review: "It's sad to see the life sucked out of a series that started so well."

"I'll Be Home for Christmas" had some critics questioning the main character.

Critics' rating: 23%

Synopsis: Jonathan Taylor Thomas plays a self-absorbed college kid who is stranded in the desert. He must make it home in time for Christmas.

Sample review: "Hurrah — let's teach our kids that if you look good and are skilled at making up convincing lies, everyone will love you."

"Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas" earned a zero from critics.

Critics' rating: 0%

Synopsis: Cameron's character's sister's Christmas party is threatened to be ruined by his brother-in-law. Kirk decides to prove to Christian how important Christ is to the holiday season.

Sample review: "Didactic dialogue, stiff performances, flat jokes, baffling camera angles, inexplicable editing choices and lighting and sound values that are below those of a high school AV club project — these are the hallmarks of this laughably cheesy production aimed at Christian audiences. "

Some felt "The Holiday Calendar" left something to be desired.

Audience rating: 31%

Synopsis: This Netflix original features a photographer who is gifted with a magical advent calendar that could lead her to love.

Sample review: "Manages to snatch all the fun out of calling every big moment by being so by the book it ignores important elements… like chemistry and a sensible plot."

To some, "Love the Coopers" is a family drama gone wrong.

Critics' rating: 19%

Synopsis: Several individual holiday stories come together at one big family Christmas dinner.

Sample review: "Alas, this star-studded, multi-stranded misfire fails on all fronts."

Some felt "Surviving Christmas" couldn't save itself.

Critics' rating: 7%

Synopsis: Ben Affleck's character pays two strangers to be his parents so he can have a "normal" Christmas.

Sample review: "The moral is that money can indeed buy happiness."

"Christmas Incorporated" didn't capture everyone's hearts.

Audience rating: 31%

Synopsis: A high-powered, callous businessman decides whether or not to close a toy factory as his assistant tries to get him to open his heart to the holiday spirit.

Sample review: "Too sweet and unrealistic [a] movie."

Many audiences felt "A Christmas Detour" took a wrong turn.

Audience rating: 28%

Synopsis: Candace Cameron Bure stars in this Hallmark movie about a woman trying to fly to meet her future in-laws. On the way, she gets stranded with a handsome man and an older couple.

Sample review: "Already-engaged gal is 'forced' to spend time with cute guy, which forces her to reconsider her life choices."

Some felt "Santa with Muscles" was a miss.

Audience rating: 22%

Synopsis: An evil millionaire has an accident that leads him to believe he's Santa Claus.

Sample review: "So bad and bizarre that I kind of liked it. Completely ridiculous story and terrible acting just made it worse/better. Laugh at it and don't take it seriously."

"Black Christmas" didn't score well with critics.

Critics' rating: 15%

Synopsis: This 2006 holiday horror film follows a group of sorority sisters who are being tormented by a murderer on Christmas break.

Sample review: "All setup and no payoff makes this a dull film."

"Home Alone 2: Lost In New York" couldn't follow the prequel's success.

Critics' rating: 30%

Synopsis: The original "Home Alone" film netted a 62% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the follow-up where Kevin gets lost in New York and runs into the same thieves from the first film (and also Donald Trump and a bird lady) didn't hold up for critics.

Sample review: "Whatever steam [Macaulay] Culkin gained in 'Home Alone' was lost in this tepid sequel rehash.

"Home Alone 3" suffered a similar critical review.

Critics' rating: 30%

Synopsis: The sequel of a sequel fared no better and it replaced Culkin with Alex D. Linz. It's about a kid in Chicago who is trying to stop thieves from stealing a piece of footage that could help a North Korean terrorist organization.

Sample review: "Twice the bad guys, half the laughs."

"Christmas Cupid" had some negative reviews.

Audience rating: 35%

Synopsis: This ABC Family original retells "A Christmas Carol," but this time with a celebrity publicist's dead client trying to help her right her wrongs in the love department.

Sample review: "Cute, but questionable message … I don't know that I really liked that a strong young woman who has worked hard and wants a good future for herself is torn down as selfish and shallow."

"All I Want for Christmas" also earned a zero from critics.

Critics' rating: 0%

Synopsis: In this 1991 film, a brother and sister try to bring their divorced parents back together.

Sample review: "All I want for Christmas is to never see 'All I Want for Christmas' again."

"The Christmas Candle" may have burned out.

Critics' rating: 21%

Synopsis: Centuries ago, a magical candle granted a lucky candle-lighter a wish each Christmas Eve, but the advancement of electricity threatens this quaint tradition.

Sample review: "A real Christmas miracle would cause every copy of this film to spontaneously burst into flames."

"A Bad Moms Christmas" was seen as pretty bad by some critics.

Critics' rating: 30%

Synopsis: The "bad moms" reluctantly play holiday hosts to their mothers.

Sample review: "Maybe they should take a lesson from the movie itself: Stressed out moms deserve better."

Some struggled to care about the lead in "A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale."

Audience rating: 35%

Synopsis: A privileged student maxes out her credit cards and is forced to take a job during Christmas break. Along the way, she learns what it's like to walk a mile in someone else's shoes while also walking a dog.

Sample review: "It's really hard to want to care about someone who maxes her parents' credit cards and doesn't even seem to care that she is a burden to her family ... she is entitled in every way. If you wanna watch a cheesy Christmas-y movie it will do, but there are better options."

Tyler Perry's "A Madea Christmas" didn't score as well as the other movies in the franchise.

Critics' rating: 20%

Synopsis: Madea visits a small town for Christmas and runs into plenty of family drama along the way.

Sample review: "Worst 'Madea' movie ever [and the] worst movie Tyler Perry has ever made."

"Holidaze" left some in a daze.

Audience rating: 37%

Synopsis: A workaholic woman hits her head and wakes up in an alternate universe where she's married to her hometown sweetheart and is happy without her busy work life.

Sample review: "I fell asleep during this generic, clearly made-for-TV movie. Not bad, but not great."

"A Christmas Melody" struck the wrong chord with some.

Audience rating: 29%

Synopsis: The movie focuses on the gift of music and how it can help people realize their truest feelings. This Hallmark film stars and is directed by Mariah Carey.

Sample review: "This was a nice little musical Christmas movie. I just wish there had been a bit more to the storyline."

Critics gave "Christmas Eve" a zero.

Critics' rating: 0%

Synopsis: A power outage forces six groups of New Yorkers to re-examine their lives as they're trapped in six different elevators on Christmas Eve.

Sample review: "It might be intended to spread holiday cheer, but this misguided ensemble comedy has just the opposite effect."

"The Three Dogateers" was deemed a strange take on a classic by some.

Audience rating: 14%

Synopsis: It's "The Three Musketeers" but with dogs. Meet Barkos, Wagos, and Dogtanion as they try to save Christmas.

Sample review: "Very much for the youngest of the young, and they'll probably enjoy it."

Some felt "Nativity 3: Dude, Where's My Donkey?!" was a bust.

Critics' rating: 16%

Synopsis: A teacher loses his memory so his students help him get home for Christmas.

Sample review: "The title is the funniest thing about this cynical seasonal cash-in."

"Christmas Trade" was deemed a bad, gender-swapped version of "Freaky Friday" by some.

Audience rating: 33%

Synopsis: In the 2015 film, a dad and his son switch bodies during the holiday season.

Sample review: "Dad and son switch bodies in [this] flimsy, predictable holiday comedy."

Some felt "The Perfect Holiday" wasn't so perfect after all.

Critics' rating: 16%

Synopsis: A girl asks a department store Santa for a big present: a new dad.

Sample review: "'The Perfect Holiday' makes the safest, blandest choices possible in delivering some Christmas cheer for the whole family."

"Mixed Nuts" garnered mixed reviews.

Critics' rating: 10%

Synopsis: Steve Martin and Adam Sandler star in this film about what goes on at a crisis hotline on Christmas Eve.

Sample review: "The words 'What possessed them?' and 'Have they no shame?' vie with one another for the top of the pile of [my] immediate reactions."

"Christmas Carol: The Movie" had a star-studded voice cast, but that wasn't enough for some.

Critics' rating: 17%

Synopsis: This 2001 animated retelling of "A Christmas Carol" stars voice actors like Nicolas Cage and Kate Winslet.

Sample review: "There's really no reason for this version to even exist."

"Christmas Town" was too cynical for some.

Audience rating: 26%

Synopsis: Liza visits her hometown and is swept up in holiday cheer for the first time in years.

Sample review: "Cynical lead, mature themes drag down holiday film."

"Mr. St. Nick" failed to impress some audiences.

Audience rating: 34%

Synopsis: Kelsey Grammer stars as Santa Claus's son who would rather stay in Miami than head to the North Pole to take over the family business.

Sample review: "It can't escape that made-for-TV feel, but if you're a Kelsey Grammer fan or have some time to waste it's not so bad."

Some say "Silent Night, Deadly Night" will kill your holiday spirit.

Critics' rating: 27%

Synopsis: An orphan whose parents were murdered goes on a killing spree while dressed as Santa Claus.

Sample review: "It had its moment and then vanished [as] all garbage does."

"Unaccompanied Minors" disappointed some critics.

Critics' rating: 30%

Synopsis: A bunch of kids get stranded in an airport on Christmas Eve, but they wreak havoc trying to make the best of the holiday anyway.

Sample review: "A ghastly rip-off of the John Hughes genre."

"Christmas in the Smokies" didn't capture the audience's attention.

Audience rating: 33%

Synopsis: In this Hallmark movie, a woman will stop at nothing to save her family farm, even if it means calling up her country music star ex-boyfriend.

Sample review: "Predictable faith-based holiday romance is full of cliches."

"Christmas Land" fell short for most viewers.

Audience rating: 37%

Synopsis: A woman intends to sell her grandmother's Christmas tree farm but when she visits the town and begins to fall in love, she starts to rethink her decision.

Sample review: "A bit too sweet and too easy... way away from reality."

"Santa Who?" left audiences with so many questions.

Audience rating: 27%

Synopsis: Santa Claus falls and forgets who he is. A young boy must help him remember so Christmas can be saved.

Sample review: "I survived 10 seconds of this. How about you?"

"Angels Sing" didn't hit the right note for some critics.

Critics' rating: 23%

Synopsis: Connie Britton plays a wife trying to get her dispirited husband (Harry Connick Jr.) to love Christmas again. Willie Nelson guest stars. A lot of people sing.

Sample review: "'Angels Sing' is a music video disguised as a holiday movie, populated by musicians disguised as actors."

The star-studded "Noel" cast couldn't carry this film.

Critics' rating: 28%

Synopsis: Five New Yorkers will see their whole lives change on Christmas thanks to what they learn from each other.

Sample review: "There's nothing at all surprising about 'Noel,' except for the fact that it was ever made."

"A Merry Friggin' Christmas" had a lot of big celebrities but poor reviews.

Critics' rating: 16%

Synopsis: Boyd hates his dad, but they must take a road trip together to retrieve lost presents and save Christmas. It stars Joel McHale, Robin Williams, Lauren Graham, and Candice Bergen.

Sample review: "Squanders a cast of actors usually able to elevate weak material."

