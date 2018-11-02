news

It can be difficult to come up with the words to describe just how much you love someone. That can be even trickier at a wedding in front of your closest friends and family.

But whether you're looking for vow inspiration, quotes for invitations, or readings to be said during the ceremony, it's important to pick one that speaks to you.

Here's a selection of some of our favorite readings and poems for your wedding.

"The Red String Of Fate" by Anonymous

"This red string of fate binds us, through all eternity, we once were to blinded by heartbreak, to hurt to see.



We lived our lives separate, always feeling incomplete, to ignorant to notice this invisible red thread at our feet.



No matter the distance it can become tangled, yet never broken, the moment we met it was as if destiny had spoken.



The red string of fate can stretch throughout the world, yet will always lead us to eachother, forbidding us to successfully love another.



We are forever connected, by this string tied around your ankle and mine, binding our hearts together since the beginning of time.



It led me to you, now we have found our way, in my heart and soul forever is where you will stay.



When this life ends and we begin anew, I have no doubt that this red string of fate will again lead me to you."

"Every Day" by David Levithan

"This is what love does: It makes you want to rewrite the world. It makes you want to choose the characters, build the scenery, guide the plot. The person you love sits across from you, and you want to do everything in your power to make it possible, endlessly possible. And when it’s just the two of you, alone in a room, you can pretend that this is how it is, this is how it will be."

“First Poems” by Rainer Maria Rilke

"Understand, I'll slip quietly

Away from the noisy crowd

When I see the pale

Stars rising, blooming over the oaks

I'll pursue solitary pathways

Through the pale twilit meadows,

With only this one dream:

You come too."

"Love Sonnet 17" by Pablo Neruda

"I do not love you as if you were salt-rose, or topaz,

or the arrow of carnations the fire shoots off.

I love you as certain dark things are to be loved,

in secret, between the shadow and the soul.

I love you as the plant that never blooms

but carries in itself the light of hidden flowers;

thanks to your love a certain solid fragrance,

risen from the earth, lives darkly in my body.

I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where.

I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride;

so I love you because I know no other way

than this: where I does not exist, nor you,

so close that your hand on my chest is my hand,

so close that your eyes close as I fall asleep."

"Gift From The Sea" by Anne Morrow Lindbergh

"When you love someone, you do not love them all the time, in exactly the same way, from moment to moment. It is an impossibility. It is even a lie to pretend to. And yet this is exactly what most of us demand. We have so little faith in the ebb and flow of life, of love, of relationships. We leap at the flow of the tide and resist in terror its ebb. We are afraid it will never return. We insist on permanency, on duration, on continuity; when the only continuity possible, in life as in love, is in growth, in fluidity — in freedom, in the sense that the dancers are free, barely touching as they pass, but partners in the same pattern.

"The only real security is not in owning or possessing, not in demanding or expecting, not in hoping, even. Security in a relationship lies neither in looking back to what was in nostalgia, nor forward to what it might be in dread or anticipation, but living in the present relationship and accepting it as it is now. Relationships must be like islands, one must accept them for what they are here and now, within their limits — islands, surrounded and interrupted by the sea, and continually visited and abandoned by the tides."

"Captain Corelli's Mandolin" by Louis de Bernières

"Love is a temporary madness, it erupts like volcanoes and then subsides. And when it subsides, you have to make a decision. You have to work out whether your roots have so entwined together that it is inconceivable that you should ever part. Because this is what love is. Love is not breathlessness, it is not excitement, it is not the promulgation of promises of eternal passion, it is not the desire to mate every second minute of the day, it is not lying awake at night imagining that he is kissing every cranny of your body. No, don't blush, I am telling you some truths. That is just being 'in love', which any fool can do. Love itself is what is left over when being in love has burned away, and this is both an art and a fortunate accident."

From "Les Misérables" by Victor Hugo

"The future belongs to hearts even more than it does to minds. Love, that is the only thing that can occupy and fill eternity. In the infinite, the inexhaustible is requisite.

"Love participates of the soul itself. It is of the same nature. Like it, it is the divine spark; like it, it is incorruptible, indivisible, imperishable. It is a point of fire that exists within us, which is immortal and infinite, which nothing can confine, and which nothing can extinguish. We feel it burning even to the very marrow of our bones, and we see it beaming in the very depths of heaven ...

"What a grand thing it is to be loved! What a far grander thing it is to love! The heart becomes heroic, by dint of passion. It is no longer composed of anything but what is pure; it no longer rests on anything that is not elevated and great. An unworthy thought can no more germinate in it, than a nettle on a glacier. The serene and lofty soul, inaccessible to vulgar passions and emotions, dominating the clouds and the shades of this world, its follies, its lies, its hatreds, its vanities, its miseries, inhabits the blue of heaven, and no longer feels anything but profound and subterranean shocks of destiny, as the crests of mountains feel the shocks of earthquake.

"If there did not exist some one who loved, the sun would become extinct."

Quote by Walt Whitman

"We were together. I forget the rest."

"A Farewell to Arms" by Ernest Hemingway

"At night, there was the feeling that we had come home, feeling no longer alone, waking in the night to find the other one there, and not gone away; all other things were unreal. We slept when we were tired and if we woke the other one woke too so one was not alone. Often a man wishes to be alone and a woman wishes to be alone too and if they love each other they are jealous of that in each other, but I can truly say we never felt that. We could feel alone when we were together, alone against the others. We were never lonely and never afraid when we were together."

"Jazz" by Toni Morrison

"It's nice when grown people whisper to each other under the covers. Their ecstasy is more leaf-sigh than bray and the body is the vehicle, not the point. They reach, grown people, for something beyond, way beyond and way, way down underneath tissue. They are remembering while they whisper the carnival dolls they won and the Baltimore boats they never sailed on. The pears they let hang on the limb because if they plucked them, they would be gone from there and who else would see that ripeness if they took it away for themselves? How could anybody passing by see them and imagine for themselves what the flavor would be like? Breathing and murmuring under covers both of them have washed and hung out on the line, in a bed they chose together and kept together nevermind one leg was propped on a 1916 dictionary, and the mattress, curved like a preacher's palm asking for witnesses in His name's sake, enclosed them each and every night and muffled their whispering, old-time love."

"I Wanna Be Yours" by John Cooper Clarke

"I wanna be your vacuum cleaner

breathing in your dust

I wanna be your Ford Cortina

I will never rust

If you like your coffee hot

let me be your coffee pot

You call the shots

I wanna be yours

I wanna be your raincoat

for those frequent rainy days

I wanna be your dreamboat

when you want to sail away

Let me be your teddy bear

take me with you anywhere

I don’t care

I wanna be yours

I wanna be your electric meter

I will not run out

I wanna be the electric heater

you’ll get cold without

I wanna be your setting lotion

hold your hair in deep devotion

Deep as the deep Atlantic ocean

that’s how deep is my devotion"

"The Bridge Across Forever" by Richard Bach

"A soulmate is someone who has locks that fit our keys, and keys to fit our locks. When we feel safe enough to open the locks, our truest selves step out and we can be completely and honestly who we are; we can be loved for who we are and not for who we're pretending to be. Each unveils the best part of the other. No matter what else goes wrong around us, with that one person, we're safe in our own paradise. Our soulmate is someone who shares our deepest longings, our sense of direction. When we're two balloons, and together our direction is up, chances are we've found the right person. Our soulmate is the one who makes life come to life."

"I Like You" by Sandol Stoddard Warburg

"I like you and I know why

I like you because you are a good person to like

I like you because when I tell you something special, you know it’s special

And you remember it a long, long time

You say, Remember when you told me something special

And both of us remember

When I think something is important you think it’s important too

We have good ideas

When I say something funny, you laugh

I think I’m funny and you think I’m funny too

Hah-hah!

I like you because you know where I’m ticklish

And you don’t tickle me there except just a little tiny bit sometimes

But if you do, then I know where to tickle you too

You know how to be silly — that’s why I like you

If I am getting ready to pop a paper bag,

then you are getting ready to jump

HOORAY!

I like you because when I am feeling sad

You don’t always cheer me up right away

Sometimes it is better to be sad

You can’t stand the others being so googly and gaggly every single minute

You want to think about things

It takes time

I like you because if I am mad at you

Then you are mad at me too

It’s awful when the other person isn’t

They are so nice and oooh you could just about punch them on the nose

I can’t remember when I didn’t like you

It must have been lonesome then

Even if it was the 999th of July

Even if it was August

Even if it was way down at the bottom of November

I would go on choosing you

And you would go on choosing me

Over and over again

And that’s how it would happen every time."

"Love Is Friendship Set On Fire" by Laura Hendricks

"Love is friendship caught fire; it is quiet, mutual confidence, sharing and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection, and makes allowances for human weaknesses. Love is content with the present, hopes for the future, and does not brood over the past. It is the day-in and day-out chronicles of irritations, problems, compromises, small disappointments, big victories, and working toward common goals. If you have love in your life, it can make up for a great many things you lack. If you do not have it, no matter what else there is, it is not enough."

Wedding vows from "Parks and Recreation"

"The things that you have done for me, to help me, support me, surprise me, to make me happy, go above and beyond what any person deserves. You're all I need. I love you and I like you."

"To love is not to possess" by James Kavanaugh

"To love is not to possess,

To own or imprison,

Nor to lose one's self in another.

Love is to join and separate,

To walk alone and together,

To find a laughing freedom

That lonely isolation does not permit.

It is finally to be able

To be who we really are

No longer clinging in childish dependency

Nor docilely living separate lives in silence,

It is to be perfectly one's self

And perfectly joined in permanent commitment

To another — and to one's inner self."

"Carrie's Poem" from Sex and the City

"His hello was the end of her endings

Her laugh was their first step down the aisle

His hand would be hers to hold forever

His forever was as simple as her smile

He said she was what was missing

She said instantly she knew

She was a question to be answered

And his answer was 'I do'"

“If I Should Fall Behind” by Bruce Springsteen

"We said we’d walk together baby come what may

That come the twilight should we lose our way

If as we’re walking a hand should slip free

I’ll wait for you

And should I fall behind

Wait for me.

We swore we’d travel darlin’ side by side

We’d help each other stay in stride

But each lover’s steps fall so differently

But I’ll wait for you

And if I should fall behind

Wait for me.

Now everyone dreams of a love lasting and true

But you and I know what this world can do

So let’s make our steps clear that the other may see

And I’ll wait for you

If I should fall behind

Wait for me.

Now there’s a beautiful river in the valley ahead

There ‘neath the oak’s bough soon we will be wed

Should we lose each other in the shadow of the evening trees

I’ll wait for you

And should I fall behind

Wait for me

Darlin’ I’ll wait for you

Should I fall behind

Wait for me"

“Graffiti Moon” by Cath Crowley

"If my like for you was a football crowd, you'd be deaf 'cause of the roar. And if my like for you was a boxer, there'd be a dead guy lying on the floor. And if my like for you was sugar, you'd lose your teeth before you were twenty. And if my like for you was money, let's just say you'd be spending plenty."

"The Portrait of a Lady" by Henry James

"It has made me better loving you … it has made me wiser, and easier, and brighter. I used to want a great many things before, and to be angry that I did not have them. Theoretically, I was satisfied. I flattered myself that I had limited my wants. But I was subject to irritation; I used to have morbid sterile hateful fits of hunger, of desire. Now I really am satisfied, because I can’t think of anything better. It’s just as when one has been trying to spell out a book in the twilight, and suddenly the lamp comes in. I had been putting out my eyes over the book of life, and finding nothing to reward me for my pains; but now that I can read it properly I see that it’s a delightful story."

From George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series

"As you are the Moon of his life, he shall be your Sun and Stars. Your love shall be as ever present as those two celestial bodies ... even though they are sometimes hidden from one another's sight. Your love will be the guiding force that charts the course of your tomorrows, holds your world together in difficult times, and will make life itself shine bolder and brighter than we human beings have a right to dream of."

From "The Notebook" by Nicholas Sparks

"Poets often describe love as an emotion that we can't control, one that overwhelms logic and common sense. That's what it was like for me. I didn't plan on falling in love with you, and I doubt if you planned on falling in love with me. But once we met, it was clear that neither of us could control what was happening to us. We fell in love, despite our differences, and once we did, something rare and beautiful was created. For me, love like that has happened only once, and that's why every minute we spent together has been seared in my memory."

"Habitation" by Margaret Atwood

"Marriage is not

a house or even a tent

it is before that, and colder:

The edge of the forest, the edge

of the desert

the unpainted stairs

at the back where we squat

outside, eating popcorn

where painfully and with wonder

at having survived even

this far

we are learning to make fire"

“In My Life” by John Lennon

"There are places I'll remember

All my life though some have changed

Some forever not for better

Some have gone and some remain

All these places have their moments

With lovers and friends, I still can recall

Some are dead and some are living

In my life, I've loved them all

But of all these friends and lovers

There is no one compares with you

And these memories lose their meaning

When I think of love as something new

Though I know I'll never lose affection

For people and things that went before

I know I'll often stop and think about them

In my life, I love you more

Though I know I'll never lose affection

For people and things that went before

I know I'll often stop and think about them

In my life, I love you more"

“It's Only Time” by The Magnetic Fields

"Why would I stop loving you

a hundred years from now?

It's only time.

It's only time.

What could stop this beating heart

once it's made a vow?

It's only time.

It's only time.

If rain won't change your mind,

let it fall.

The rain won't change my heart

at all.

Lock this chain

around my hand,

throw away the key.

It's only time.

It's only time.

Years falling

like grains of sand

mean nothing to me.

It's only time.

It's only time.

If snow won't change your mind

let it fall.

The snow won't change my heart,

not at all.

(I'll walk your lands)

I'll walk your lands

(And swim your sea)

And swim your sea

Marry me.

Marry me.

(Then in your hands)

Then in your hands

(I will be free)

I will be free

Marry me.

Marry me.

Why would I stop loving you

a hundred years from now?"

"Everything Is Illuminated" by Jonathan Safran Foer

"If there is no love in the world, we will make a new world, and we will give it walls, and we will furnish it with soft, red interiors, from the inside out, and give it a knocker that resonates like a diamond falling to a jeweller's felt so that we should never hear it. Love me, because love doesn't exist, and I have tried everything that does."

From "Jane Eyre" by Charlotte Bronte

"I have for the first time found what I can truly love — I have found you. You are my sympathy — my better self — my good angle; I am bound to you with a strong attachment. I think you good, gifted, lovely: a fervent, a solemn passion is conceived in my heart; it leans to you, draws you to my center and spring of life, wraps my existence about you — and kindling in purse, powerful flame, fuses you and me in one."

"Sonnet 116" by William Shakespeare

"Let me not to the marriage of true minds

Admit impediments. Love is not love

Which alters when it alteration finds,

Or bends with the remover to remove:

O no; it is an ever-fixed mark,

That looks on tempests, and is never shaken;

Is is the star to every wandering bark,

Whose worth's unknown, although his height be taken.

Love's not Time's fool, though rose lips and cheeks

Within his bending sickle's compass come;

Love alters not with his brief hours and weeks,

But bears it out even to the edge of doom.

If this be error and upon me proved,

I never writ, nor no man ever loved."

"He's not perfect" by Bob Marley

"He's not perfect. You aren't either, and the two of you will never be perfect. But if he can make you laugh at least once, causes you to think twice, and if he admits to being human and making mistakes, hold onto him and give him the most you can. He isn't going to quote poetry, he's not thinking about you every moment, but he will give you a part of him that he knows you could break. Don't hurt him, don't change him, and don't expect for more than he can give. Don't analyze. Smile when he makes you happy, yell when he makes you mad, and miss him when he's not there. Love hard when there is love to be had. Because perfect guys don't exist, but there's always one guy that is perfect for you."

"No Union Is More Profound Than Marriage" by The Supreme Court of The United States

"No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice, and family. In forming a marital union, two people become something greater than once they were. As some of the petitioners in these cases demonstrate, marriage embodies a love that may endure even past death. It would misunderstand these men and women to say they disrespect the idea of marriage. Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find its fulfillment for themselves. Their hope is not to be condemned to live in loneliness, excluded from one of civilization's oldest institutions. They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right. The judgment of the Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit is reversed. It is so ordered."

"Friday" by Ann Drysdale

"The print of a bare foot, the second toe

A little longer than the one which is

Traditionally designated 'great'.

Praxiteles would have admired it.



You must have left in haste; your last wet step

Before boarding your suit and setting sail,

Outlined in talcum on the bathroom floor

Mocks your habitual fastidiousness.



There is no tide here to obliterate

Your oversight. Unless I wipe or sweep

Or suck it up, it will not go away.

The thought delights me. I will keep the footprint.



Too slight, too simply human to be called

Token or promise; I am keeping it

Because it is a precious evidence

That on this island I am not alone."

"Invitation to Love" by Paul Lawrence Dunbar

"Come when the nights are bright with stars

Or come when the moon is mellow;

Come when the sun his golden bars

Drops on the hay-field yellow.

Come in the twilight soft and gray,

Come in the night or come in the day,

Come, O love, whene'er you may,

And you are welcome, welcome.

You are sweet, O Love, dear Love,

You are soft as the nesting dove.

Come to my heart and bring it to rest

As the bird flies home to its welcome nest.

Come when my heart is full of grief

Or when my heart is merry;

Come with the falling of the leaf

Or with the redd'ning cherry.

Come when the year's first blossom blows,

Come when the summer gleams and glows,

Come with the winter's drifting snows,

And you are welcome, welcome."

"Tear It Down" by Jack Gilbert

"We find out the heart only by dismantling what

the heart knows. By redefining the morning,

we find a morning that comes just after darkness.

We can break through marriage into marriage.

By insisting on love we spoil it, get beyond

affection and wade mouth-deep into love.

We must unlearn the constellations to see the stars.

But going back toward childhood will not help.

The village is not better than Pittsburgh.

Only Pittsburgh is more than Pittsburgh.

Rome is better than Rome in the same way the sound

of raccoon tongues licking the inside walls

of the garbage tub is more than the stir

of them in the muck of the garbage. Love is not

enough. We die and are put into the earth forever.

We should insist while there is still time. We must

eat through the wildness of her sweet body already

in our bed to reach the body within the body."

"On Your Wedding Day" Author unknown

"Today is a day you will always remember

The greatest in anyone's life

You'll start off the day just two people in love

And end it as Husband and Wife

It's a brand new beginning the start of a journey

With moments to cherish and treasure

And although there'll be times when you both disagree

These will surely be outweighed by pleasure

You'll have heard many words of advice in the past

When the secrets of marriage were spoken

But you know that the answers lie hidden inside

Where the bond of true love lies unbroken

So live happy forever as lovers and friends

It's the dawn of a new life for you

As you stand there together with love in your eyes

From the moment you whisper ‘I do'

And with luck, all your hopes, and your dreams can be real

May success find it's way to your hearts

Tomorrow can bring you the greatest of joys

But today is the day it all starts!"

"From Your Personal Penguin" by Sandra Boynton

"I like you a lot. You're funny and kind. So let me explain What I have in mind. I want to be Your Personal Penguin. I want to walk right by your side. I want to be Your Personal Penguin. I want to travel with you far and wide."

"The Passionate Shepherd to His Love" by Christopher Marlowe

"Come live with me, and be my love,

And we will all the pleasures prove,

That valleys, groves, hills and fields,

Woods, or steepy mountain yields.



And we will sit upon the rocks,

Seeing the shepherds feed their flocks

By shallow rivers, to whose falls

Melodious birds sing madrigals.



And I will make thee beds of roses,

And a thousand fragrant posies,

A cap of flowers and a kirtle

Embroidered all with leaves of myrtle.



A gown made of the finest wool

Which from our pretty lambs we pull,

Fair lined slippers for the cold,

With buckles of the purest gold;



A belt of straw and ivy-buds,

With coral clasps and amber studs,

And if these pleasures may thee move,

Come live with me, and be my love.



The shepherd swains shall dance and sing

For thy delight each May-morning,

If these delights thy mind may move;

Then live with me, and be my love."

"What I Learned About Love, I Learned From My Dog"

"Never pass up the opportunity to go for a joy ride together. Allow the experience of fresh air

and the wind in your face to be pure ecstasy.

When loved ones come home always run to greet them.

When you want treats, practice obedience.

Let others know when they've invaded your territory.

Take naps together and stretch before rising.

Run, romp and play daily.

Be loyal.

If what you want lies buried, dig until you find it.

When someone is having a bad day, be silent, sit close by and nuzzle them gently.

Thrive on the attention and let people touch you.

Avoid biting, when a simple growl will do.

When you’re happy, dance around and wag your entire body.

No matter how often you’re scolded, don’t buy into the guilt thing and pout...

Run right back and make friends.

Delight in the simple joy of a long walk together.

Love each other unconditionally."

"Those Who Don’t Feel This Love" by Rumi

"Those who don't feel this Love

pulling them like a river,

those who don't drink dawn

like a cup of spring water

or take in sunset like supper,

those who don't want to change,

let them sleep.

This Love is beyond the study of theology,

that old trickery and hypocrisy.

I you want to improve your mind that way,

sleep on.

I've given up on my brain.

I've torn the cloth to shreds

and thrown it away.

If you're not completely naked,

wrap your beautiful robe of words

around you,

and sleep."

From "Kathy's Song" by Paul Simon

"I hear the drizzle of the rain

Like a memory it falls

Soft and warm continuing

Tapping on my roof and walls.

And from the shelter of my mind

Through the window of my eyes

I gaze beyond the rain-drenched streets

To England where my heart lies.

My mind's distracted and diffused

My thoughts are many miles away

They lie with you when you're asleep

And kiss you when you start your day.

And a song I was writing is left undone

I don't know why I spend my time

Writing songs I can't believe

With words that tear and strain to rhyme.

And so you see I have come to doubt

All that I once held as true

I stand alone without beliefs

The only truth I know is you.

And as I watch the drops of rain

Weave their weary paths and die

I know that I am like the rain

There but for the grace of you go I"

"Two Days We Should Not Worry"

"There are two days in every week about which we should not worry,

two days which should be kept free from fear and apprehension.

One of these days is Yesterday with all its mistakes and cares,

its faults and blunders, its aches and pains.

Yesterday has passed forever beyond our control.

All the money in the world cannot bring back Yesterday.

We cannot undo a single act we performed;

we cannot erase a single word we said.

Yesterday is gone forever.

The other day we should not worry about is Tomorrow

with all its possible adversities, its burdens,

its large promise and its poor performance;

Tomorrow is also beyond our immediate control.

Tomorrow's sun will rise,

either in splendor or behind a mask of clouds, but it will rise.

Until it does, we have no stake in Tomorrow,

for it is yet to be born.

This leaves only one day, Today.

Any person can fight the battle of just one day.

It is when you and I add the burdens of those two awful eternities

Yesterday and Tomorrow that we break down.

It is not the experience of Today that drives a person mad,

it is the remorse or bitterness of something which happened Yesterday

and the dread of what Tomorrow may bring.

Let us, therefore, Live but one day at a time."

From "At Last" by Elizabeth Akers Allen

"At last, when all the summer shine

That warmed life's early hours is past,

Your loving fingers seek for mine

And hold them close at last at last!

Not oft the robin comes to build

Its nest upon the leafless bough

By autumn robbed, by winter chilled,

But you, dear heart, you love me now.

Though there are shadows on my brow

And furrows on my cheek, in truth,

The marks where Time's remorseless plough

Broke up the blooming sward of Youth,

Though fled is every girlish grace

Might win or hold a lover's vow,

Despite my sad and faded face,

And darkened heart, you love me now!

I count no more my wasted tears;

They left no echo of their fall;

I mourn no more my lonesome years;

This blessed hour atones for all.

I fear not all that Time or Fate

May bring to burden heart or brow,

Strong in the love that came so late,

Our souls shall keep it always now!"

"The Broom Of The System" by David Foster Wallace

"At first you maybe start to like some person on the basis of, you know, features of the person. The way they look, or the way they act, or if they're smart, or some combination or something. So in the beginning it's I guess what you call features of the person that make you feel certain ways about the person. ... But then if you get to where you, you know, love a person, everything sort of reverses. It's not that you love the person because of certain things about the person anymore; it's that you love the things about the person because you love the person. It kind of radiates out, instead of in. At least that's the way ... That's the way it seems to me.”

"Dear One" by Mary Lambert

"Where did you come from, bright star

What heaven did you leap from, dear love

How can I spell your name without the sound of

Autumn underneath my tongue

Without acknowledging the lovers who bent me in half

Bless them for bringing me to you

How can I say your name without

Also breathing the words, my God, I found you

How can I ever speak again with this mouth

When it has found where it belongs

When you touch me

I am a bed of calla lilies

I will make a house for you and fill it with evergreens

I will paint sunsets on every wall

So you can only see beautiful things

How can I say "love" without wanting to fold myself into you

Like a thousand paper cranes

Dear one

I was halved the moment I was born

The other piece of me is inside of your mouth

And I was found whole the moment you spoke"

Opening scene from "Love, Actually"

"Whenever I get gloomy with the state of the world, I think about the arrivals gate at Heathrow Airport. General opinion is starting to make out that we live in a world of hatred and greed, but I don't see that. It seems to me that love is everywhere. Often, it's not particularly dignified or newsworthy, but it's always there—fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, boyfriends, girlfriends, old friends. When the planes hit the twin towers, as far as I know, none of the phone calls from the people on board were messages of hate or revenge—they were all messages of love. If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around."

"Delirium" by Lauren Oliver

"Love: a single word, a wispy thing, a word no bigger or longer than an edge. That's what it is: an edge; a razor. It draws up through the center of your life, cutting everything in two. Before and after. The rest of the world falls away on either side."

"A Light in the Attic" by Shel Silverstein

"There are no happy endings. Endings are sad, so let's have a happy beginning and a happy middle."

"Tomorrow is Another Day" from Disney's "The Rescuers"

"Come along,

Til there is sun shine shining when we find the silver lining,

Come along.

Sing a song, when today becomes tomorrow,

Weather fine, joy or sorrow, sing a song.

Is it wrong?

To put our hopes together and wish for something better, is it wrong?

To belong, to face the future with another who means more than any other is to belong.

We'll paint the grey clouds with pretty rainbow hues,

And we'll brush the gloom away and save it for a rainy day, rainy day,

Oh to save.

When troubles cast a shadow and shadows make the sun afraid to stay,

It's ok, til there'll be sunshine shining and we'll find the silver lining another day.

Tomorrow is another day, how I hope you'll always stay."

From "Meet Joe Black"

"Love is passion, obsession, someone you can't live without. If you don't start with that, what are you going to end up with? Fall head over heels. I say find someone you can love like crazy and who'll love you the same way back. And how do you find him? Forget your head and listen to your heart. I'm not hearing any heart. Run the risk, if you get hurt, you'll come back. Because, the truth is there is no sense living your life without this. To make the journey and not fall deeply in love — well, you haven't lived a life at all. You have to try. Because if you haven't tried, you haven't lived."

"Love is Enough" by William Morris

"Love is enough: though the World be a-waning,

And the woods have no voice but the voice of complaining,

Though the sky be too dark for dim eyes to discover

The gold-cups and daises fair blooming thereunder,

Though the hills be held shadows, and the sea a dark wonder

And this day draw a veil over all deeds pass’d over,

Yet their hands shall not tremble, their feet shall not falter;

The void shall not weary, the fear shall not alter

These lips and these eyes of the loved and the lover."

"A Lovely Love Story" by Edward Monkton

"The fierce Dinosaur was trapped inside his cage of ice.

Although it was cold he was happy in there. It was, after all, his cage.

Then along came the Lovely Other Dinosaur.

The Lovely Other Dinosaur melted the Dinosaur’s cage with kind words and loving thoughts.

I like this Dinosaur thought the Lovely Other Dinosaur.

Although he is fierce he is also tender and he is funny.

He is also quite clever though I will not tell him this for now.

I like this Lovely Other Dinosaur, thought the Dinosaur.

She is beautiful and she is different and she smells so nice.

She is also a free spirit which is a quality I much admire in a dinosaur.

But he can be so distant and so peculiar at times, thought the Lovely Other Dinosaur.

He is also overly fond of things.

Are all Dinosaurs so overly fond of things?

But her mind skips from here to there so quickly thought the Dinosaur.

She is also uncommonly keen on shopping.

Are all Lovely Other Dinosaurs so uncommonly keen on shopping?

I will forgive his peculiarity and his concern for things, thought the Lovely Other Dinosaur.

For they are part of what makes him a richly charactered individual.

I will forgive her skipping mind and her fondness for shopping, thought the Dinosaur.

For she fills our life with beautiful thoughts and wonderful surprises. Besides,

I am not unkeen on shopping either.

Now the Dinosaur and the Lovely Other Dinosaur are old.

Look at them.

Together they stand on the hill telling each other stories and feeling the warmth of the sun on their backs.

And that, my friends, is how it is with love.

Let us all be Dinosaurs and Lovely Other Dinosaurs together.

For the sun is warm.

And the world is a beautiful place."