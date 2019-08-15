According to WWF, three-quarters of African lion populations are in decline. With only around 20,000 in the wild, they’re now officially classified as ‘vulnerable’.

In the last three generations, African lion numbers have plummeted by over 40% due to loss of living space and conﬂict with people.

Oxford University Wildlife Conservation Research Unit recently conducted a research on African lions and highlighted six African countries with lion populations over 1000.

Lions are one of the most fearsome and bravest animals found in the African continent.

Powerful and majestic, the 'king of the jungle' has no natural predators but in the last three generations, African lion numbers have plummeted by over 40% due to loss of living space and conﬂict with people.

Reuters

Currently, the unit is working on 16 felid species, with projects from African lions to Brazilian jaguars, golden cats in Gabon to Botswanan cheetah, Scottish wildcats to Mongolian manul, and clouded leopards in Borneo and snow leopards in China.

Oxford’s Department of Zoology is also developing a systematic approach to prioritising felid projects, and of the 16 species of cat identified as top conservation priority, the department is already working on 13.

Considering that, here are 6 African countries hold the Africa's last remaining lions.

Tanzania

Tanzania is the ‘Lion King’ of Africa and boosts approximately 8,176 lions.

South Africa

South Africa is the second country in Africa with the highest number of Lions with the country hosting 2,070, according to Oxford University

Kenya

Only 1,825 lions are found in Kenya.

Zimbabwe

South Africa’s neighbour, Zimbabwe only has 1,709 lions remaining.

Mozambique

Mozambique closely trails Zimbabwe in lions numbers and boosts 1,295 lions.

Zambia

Zambia is the last country in Africa to hold with lion populations over 1000 with the country barely hosting 1,095 lions.