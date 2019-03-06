The ceremony will come off on March 6, 2019.

President Akuffo-Addo further confirmed the news while delivering the State of the Nation's Address (SONA) at Parliament in Accra recently.

As you make your way to Tamale for the event, here are six other exciting things you can do before and after the event.

1. Visit the leather works

A very nice excursion from the centre of Tamale is a visit to the suburb called Zongo. Almost all people living here are involved in the leather making process.

At that small square, the locals are willing to show you every part of the process. From the dead goat to the finishing of the sandals. In the end, these people will ask you to buy some of their leather works, but if you are not interested, they won't hassle you.

2. Rent a bicycle

Tamale is a beautiful city and the best way to explore it is through their amazing bicycle rides. The region is one of the most bike-friendly regions in the northern part of Ghana. Cycling is a must try option while you visit this place. It is good to ride during light traffic hours to enjoy and also keep safe.

3. Visit the Tamale central mosque

One of the most impressing buildings in Tamale is the Central Mosque. It is visible from almost everywhere in the city centre. It is a big, yellow building with one minaret at every corner of it. Aside from praying hours, you are welcome to visit the mosques at any time. You just have to ask a guard at the main entrance, and he or she will arrange someone to guide you around.

4. Explore wildlife

The Mole National Park stands as one of the beautiful places in the region. The park protects an area of Savannah and forest in northern Ghana. It is home to elephants, leopards and rare birds such as the white-backed vulture. It is very important to explore this park before you return to your original destination.

5. Go to the market

Another exciting place to visit is the central market in Tamale. In and around the market, interesting things are sold there. Talk of foodstuff, ornaments, pure cultural artefacts, among others.

6. Taste the local food

Delicious rice dishes, spicy soups and deep-fried dishes are all prepared in this region. These dishes are purely Ghanaian, refreshing and delicious.