This piece will appeal more to your sense of sight than any other. Major factors accounting for these hotels here are based on popularity and quality of service. The popularity of these hotels is among the highest in the country. Almost everyone who has stayed in Accra at a point is likely to have heard about these hotels.

Also, these hotels are among the most searched for hotels in Ghana on the internet.

Here are six hotels in Accra with the best of services:

• African Regent Hotel

The African Regent Hotel is one of the finest hospitalities in Accra. It is an integral part of Accra's most prestigious residential community and features exclusive accommodations which offer more than just a good night's sleep.

The hotel is boldly contemporary, yet inspired by elements of traditional African design. The stunning African-themed decor and professional staff make it as much a place to stay and relax as a prime destination to entertain and socialise.

The hotel is situated at Airport West, which is about 2.3km from Accra’s Kotoka International Airport, 1.9km from Accra Shopping Mall, Silverbird Cinemas and the Tetteh Quarshie Art Market.

• Kempinski Hotel

Kempinski Hotel is a five-star luxury hotel offering state of the art meeting facilities and services in the city.

The hotel provides a unique position to satisfy the expectations of the stylish and discerning traveller.

Conveniently located in the downtown area and in close proximity to the State House, the Accra International Conference Centre and the National Theatre.

• Labadi Beach Hotel

Featuring a health club and a beauty salon, Labadi Beach Hotel offers non-smoking rooms overlooking the garden. The pleasant hotel combines modern architecture and modern facilities.

The hotel is situated on the beach front, 7 km from Accra city centre.

• Movenpick Ambassador Hotel

A tranquil home away from home, the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra provides an atmosphere of ease and convenience where guests can be perfectly in control of their time whilst taking advantage of everything on their doorstep.

The hotel is set in an urban oasis within the city centre business district, which is only 7km from the airport.

• Tang Palace Hotel

The Tang Palace Hotel welcomes its guests with all the comforts and personal attention one would expect from an international hotel. From the freshly cut orchids to the impressive chandeliers to the impeccably dressed and attentive staff, the Tang Palace Hotel focuses on the details that make their customers stay memorable.

The hotel is located at the Airport Residential area,2.5 km or 10 minutes from the Airport and 6.4 km or 20 minutes from Accra City Center and Business Centre.

• Accra Marriott Hotel

With 208 well-appointed rooms, 3 enticing dining venues, 800 sqm of meeting space, a pool and fully equipped fitness centre, Accra Marriott Hotel is the number one premium business hotel in the Airport City providing state-of-the-art business.

The hotel elevates customers stay with complimentary breakfast and a free Wi-Fi connection in all guest rooms.

It is located opposite the Kotoka International Airport, 7.5km outside of Accra’s city centre.