Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle 6 things to know about 'Fantastic Beasts' star Ezra Miller

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Ezra Miller's acting credits include "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," "Justice League," and "Fantastic Beasts." Here are a few things to know about him.

Ezra Miller was born in Wyckoff, New Jersey. play

Ezra Miller was born in Wyckoff, New Jersey.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Ezra Miller stars as Credence Barebone in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," but he's not a new face in Hollywood.

The 26-year-old actor has showcased his versatility in films spanning different genres — from the coming-of-age hit "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" (where he played a teenager named Patrick) to the superhero movie "Justice League" (where he starred as Barry Allen/The Flash).

Acting aside, he's stepped out on red carpets with jaw-dropping looks and delighted fans with his recent feature for Playboy magazine.

Keep reading to learn more about Miller.

He was arrested as a kid.

NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Actor Ezra Miller attends the premiere of 'City Island' during the 2009 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on April 26, 2009 in New York City. play

NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Actor Ezra Miller attends the premiere of 'City Island' during the 2009 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on April 26, 2009 in New York City.

(Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

During an interview with his "Fantastic Beasts" co-stars, Miller admitted that he was arrested at 10 years old for spray painting the phrase, "stop sweatshop labor," on a Gap store. He did it twice, and was caught the second time.

That's not his only encounter with the law though. Miler was also pulled over for possession of 20 grams of marijuana in Pittsburgh, where he was filming "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." He ended up getting fined $600 for two citations of disorderly conduct.



Miller is a trained opera singer.

BAILEYTON, AL - NOVEMBER 01: Ezra Miller from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald plays the piano as he helps celebrate Wizarding World Day at Parkside Middle School on November 1, 2018 in Baileyton, Alabama. play

BAILEYTON, AL - NOVEMBER 01: Ezra Miller from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald plays the piano as he helps celebrate Wizarding World Day at Parkside Middle School on November 1, 2018 in Baileyton, Alabama.

(Butch Dill/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Miller was born with a speech impediment and did therapy. However, it made him "more aware of the stutter, which actually made it worse." So instead, he turned to opera and started training at 6 years old.

The actor told The Daily Beast that opera training focused on "control and manipulation of the breath," which explains how he overcame his stutter after one year.



Miller dropped out of high school when he was 16.

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 08: Actor Ezra Miller attends 'The Perks Of Being A Wallflower' premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 8, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. play

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 08: Actor Ezra Miller attends 'The Perks Of Being A Wallflower' premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 8, 2012 in Toronto, Canada.

(Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

He attended the Hudson School in Hoboken, New Jersey, but left to pursue acting. Around the same time, Miller starred in the 2008 drama "Afterschool" and then landed a recurring role on the show "Californication."



He identifies as queer.

Ezra Miller play

Ezra Miller

(Getty)

"I have a lot of really wonderful friends who are of very different sexes and genders," he told Out magazine in 2012. "I am very much in love with no one in particular."

Miller continues to be open about his sexuality, and told Playboy that he has multiple partners.

"I'm trying to find queer beings who understand me as a queer being off the bat, who I make almost a familial connection with, and I feel like I'm married to them 25 lifetimes ago from the moment we meet," he explains. "And then they are in the squad — the polycule [a term that combines "polyamorous" and "molecule"]. And I know they're going to love everyone else in the polycule because we're in the polycule, and we love each other so much."



Miller is in a band called Sons of an Illustrious Father.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 23: (L-R) Ezra Miller, Lilah Larson, and Josh Aubin of the band 'Sons of an Illustrious Father' attend Flaunt and Ermenegildo Zegna's celebration of The Prelude Issue with Bill Skarsgard at Beauty &amp; Essex on July 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. play

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 23: (L-R) Ezra Miller, Lilah Larson, and Josh Aubin of the band 'Sons of an Illustrious Father' attend Flaunt and Ermenegildo Zegna's celebration of The Prelude Issue with Bill Skarsgard at Beauty & Essex on July 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Rachel Murray/Getty Images for FLAUNT Magazine)

The "gender queer" group is comprised of Miller, Lilah Larson, and Josh Aubin. In the trio, Miller provides vocals and plays the keyboard and percussion. Larson and Aubin also offer their voices, in addition to playing bass and guitar.

The band's songs are driven by philosophical thoughts and social commentary, and they've played shows in the US and Europe.



He owns a farm in Vermont and has four goats named Kathy, Betty, Patty, and Noisette.

ROOKLYN, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Ezra Miller attends the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary Event at Brooklyn Navy Yard on November 5, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. play

ROOKLYN, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Ezra Miller attends the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary Event at Brooklyn Navy Yard on November 5, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.

(Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Previously, Miller lived in Brooklyn, Bed-Stuy and Crown Heights, but chose to ditch the urban setting for a more relaxed environment.

Why Vermont? It's a state where he used to often visit as a child with his mom, who "opened a dancers' and artists' residency" there.

On his farm, he cares for goats and chickens and grows his own herbs.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



Go to Pulse.com.gh

The Royal Penthouse Suite in Geneva's Hotel President Wilson can be booked online — if you have $80,000 to spare.
Lifestyle Luxury hotels around the world have private rooms that are so elite they're not even listed online — and some are available only via email booking
Wealthy people are paying hundreds of thousands of dollars so their panic rooms don't have to look like this.
Lifestyle Super rich people are paying up to $500,000 for luxe panic rooms — and as gun violence picks up, they're more popular than ever
Diners at a private event at Per Se in NYC in 2014.
Lifestyle 5 restaurants in NYC earned the highest Michelin rating for 2019 — and 2 of them have topped the list every year since the ranking started
$15,000-$19,999: 5. Chevrolet Sonic
Lifestyle The 20 best cars you can buy that cost less than $65,000
X
Advertisement