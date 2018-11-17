news

Ezra Miller stars as Credence Barebone in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," but he's not a new face in Hollywood.

The 26-year-old actor has showcased his versatility in films spanning different genres — from the coming-of-age hit "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" (where he played a teenager named Patrick) to the superhero movie "Justice League" (where he starred as Barry Allen/The Flash).

Acting aside, he's stepped out on red carpets with jaw-dropping looks and delighted fans with his recent feature for Playboy magazine.

He was arrested as a kid.

During an interview with his "Fantastic Beasts" co-stars, Miller admitted that he was arrested at 10 years old for spray painting the phrase, "stop sweatshop labor," on a Gap store. He did it twice, and was caught the second time.

That's not his only encounter with the law though. Miler was also pulled over for possession of 20 grams of marijuana in Pittsburgh, where he was filming "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." He ended up getting fined $600 for two citations of disorderly conduct.

Miller is a trained opera singer.

Miller was born with a speech impediment and did therapy. However, it made him "more aware of the stutter, which actually made it worse." So instead, he turned to opera and started training at 6 years old.

The actor told The Daily Beast that opera training focused on "control and manipulation of the breath," which explains how he overcame his stutter after one year.

Miller dropped out of high school when he was 16.

He attended the Hudson School in Hoboken, New Jersey, but left to pursue acting. Around the same time, Miller starred in the 2008 drama "Afterschool" and then landed a recurring role on the show "Californication."

He identifies as queer.

"I have a lot of really wonderful friends who are of very different sexes and genders," he told Out magazine in 2012. "I am very much in love with no one in particular."

Miller continues to be open about his sexuality, and told Playboy that he has multiple partners.

"I'm trying to find queer beings who understand me as a queer being off the bat, who I make almost a familial connection with, and I feel like I'm married to them 25 lifetimes ago from the moment we meet," he explains. "And then they are in the squad — the polycule [a term that combines "polyamorous" and "molecule"]. And I know they're going to love everyone else in the polycule because we're in the polycule, and we love each other so much."

Miller is in a band called Sons of an Illustrious Father.

The "gender queer" group is comprised of Miller, Lilah Larson, and Josh Aubin. In the trio, Miller provides vocals and plays the keyboard and percussion. Larson and Aubin also offer their voices, in addition to playing bass and guitar.

The band's songs are driven by philosophical thoughts and social commentary, and they've played shows in the US and Europe.

He owns a farm in Vermont and has four goats named Kathy, Betty, Patty, and Noisette.

Previously, Miller lived in Brooklyn, Bed-Stuy and Crown Heights, but chose to ditch the urban setting for a more relaxed environment.

Why Vermont? It's a state where he used to often visit as a child with his mom, who "opened a dancers' and artists' residency" there.

On his farm, he cares for goats and chickens and grows his own herbs.

