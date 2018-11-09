news

If you're a country music fan, then you're more than familiar with Miranda Lambert. The singer has been dominating the genre for years, with more than five studio albums released since 2001.

Lambert's tracks have clearly resonated with listeners, whether she's belting out lyrics about heartbreak or her childhood home.

In honor of her 35th birthday on Satyurday, November 10, here are six things you probably didn't know about Lambert.

The non-country artist she'd love to collaborate with is Beyoncé.

"I'm obsessed with Beyoncé," Lambert told Entertainment Weekly. "I have every Beyoncé record, I have Destiny's Child, I've seen her four times in concert, so I'm just a giant fan."

She created her own animal foundation in 2009 called MuttNation.

Lambert's love for dogs inspired her to launch the Tennessee-based foundation "to ensure that as many dogs as possible would have a safe and happy place to call home."

Lambert has her own line of wine, called Red 55 Winery.

The name of the brand was inspired by her prized red '55 Chevy named Tammy, which Lambert has owned since she was 17.

Each type has its own unique name, from a chardonnay called "White Liar" to a sweet wine named "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."

She was voted most likely to be a country singer in the sixth grade.

Lambert shared the fun fact with Us Weekly in 2011.

When Taste of Country asked the singer what she was like in high school, she described herself as "nervous."

Lambert once guest-starred on "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit."

Lambert played Lacey Ford, a woman who was sexually assaulted by a reality TV producer (played by Michael McKean).

"I had to really pull from my gut on this whole role I was playing because I'm a very strong, confident person," she told TV Guide. "I really had to really transform my personality which I wasn't sure I could do until I got on the set and sort of just tried to put myself in her shoes."

Her family used to be homeless.

Lambert's parents had a private investigation business that folded, so the family spent time living with relatives. Then, they rented a small house in the country and renovated it.

Lambert's memories of the home also led her to the write the song "The House That Built Me."

"It was the house that built us all," her mom told the Associated Press.

