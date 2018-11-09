Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle 6 things you didn't know about Miranda Lambert

  Published: , Refreshed:

Miranda Lambert has been ruling country music for years. In honor of her 35th birthday, here are a few things fans might not know about her.

Miranda Lambert at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards in April 2018. play

(Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

If you're a country music fan, then you're more than familiar with Miranda Lambert. The singer has been dominating the genre for years, with more than five studio albums released since 2001.

Lambert's tracks have clearly resonated with listeners, whether she's belting out lyrics about heartbreak or her childhood home.

In honor of her 35th birthday on Satyurday, November 10, here are six things you probably didn't know about Lambert.

The non-country artist she'd love to collaborate with is Beyoncé.

The non-country artist she'd love to collaborate with is Beyoncé. play

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"I'm obsessed with Beyoncé," Lambert told Entertainment Weekly. "I have every Beyoncé record, I have Destiny's Child, I've seen her four times in concert, so I'm just a giant fan."



She created her own animal foundation in 2009 called MuttNation.

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Miranda Lambert attends the Miranda MuttNation March at Nissan Stadium on June 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. play

(Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Lambert's love for dogs inspired her to launch the Tennessee-based foundation "to ensure that as many dogs as possible would have a safe and happy place to call home."



Lambert has her own line of wine, called Red 55 Winery.

Lambert has her own line of wine, called Red 55 Winery. play

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The name of the brand was inspired by her prized red '55 Chevy named Tammy, which Lambert has owned since she was 17.

Each type has its own unique name, from a chardonnay called "White Liar" to a sweet wine named "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."



She was voted most likely to be a country singer in the sixth grade.

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 19: Miranda Lambert performs onstage to kick off her sold out residency at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on September 19, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. play

(Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Lambert shared the fun fact with Us Weekly in 2011.

When Taste of Country asked the singer what she was like in high school, she described herself as "nervous."



Lambert once guest-starred on "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit."

Lambert once guest-starred on "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit." play

(NBC)

Lambert played Lacey Ford, a woman who was sexually assaulted by a reality TV producer (played by Michael McKean).

"I had to really pull from my gut on this whole role I was playing because I'm a very strong, confident person," she told TV Guide. "I really had to really transform my personality which I wasn't sure I could do until I got on the set and sort of just tried to put myself in her shoes."



Her family used to be homeless.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 03: Singer/Songwriter Miranda Lambert (R) and brother Luke Lambert arrive at the 46th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards RAM Red Carpet held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. play

(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Lambert's parents had a private investigation business that folded, so the family spent time living with relatives. Then, they rented a small house in the country and renovated it.

Lambert's memories of the home also led her to the write the song "The House That Built Me."

"It was the house that built us all," her mom told the Associated Press.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



