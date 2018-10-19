news

Netflix has so many movies in its selection that it's hard to choose just one. Thankfully, we're here to make that easier.

Every week, we look through what's available on the streaming service and recommend seven movies you can watch over the weekend. Some of our selections recently came to Netflix, like the excellent original documentary, "Feminists: What Were they Thinking?" And some of the movies have been available for a while. You just might have missed them because Netflix's algorithm didn't feature them on your account.

These are the movies you should add to your queue for the weekend.

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States. Apologies!

"Feminists: What Were They Thinking?" (2018) — a Netflix Original

Description: Revisiting 1970s photos of women that captured a feminist awakening, this film explores those women's lives and examines the continued need for change.

Critic Score: N/A

Audience Score: 40%

This documentary doesn't get as thorough as it could, but it's still a necessary dissection of second wave feminism that features prominent figures of the essential movement including Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

"Thor: Ragnarok" (2017)

Netflix description: To save Asgard from a bloodthirsty goddess of death, the mighty Thor will have to battle his way to freedom and find a way back home.

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 87%

"Thor: Ragnarok" is a masterpiece of action and comedy filmmaking. It offers a fresh and absurd take on an overdone and often dull genre, and completely reinvented the Thor character in a way no one thought possible. It was one of the highlights of 2017, and it's one of the best, most original films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"The Green Mile" (1999)

Description: When a prison guard discovers that a death row inmate possesses mysterious powers, he tries desperately to prevent the condemned man's execution.

Critic Score: 80%

Audience Score: 94%

"The Green Mile" is a little too long, but the captivating performances from Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan make it worth it. It is without a doubt one of the best Stephen King adaptations ever made.

"The Spectacular Now" (2013)

Description: A charismatic, hard-partying young man strikes up an unlikely romance with a smart and focused young woman during their last year of high school.

Critic Score: 92%

Audience Score: 76%

At first, this movie seems like it will go in the typical route of a teenage romance movie. But it's so much more than that. Its layered characters go on a very dark but relatable journey, reminiscent of the 1989 classic "Say Anything."

"Coraline" (2009)

Description: Curious young Coraline unlocks a door in her family's home and is transported to a universe that strangely resembles her own — only better.

Critic Score: 90%

Audience Score: 73%

This spooky but spectacular children's film is just as entertaining for adults, and is the perfect movie to watch in October. The story, adapted from Neil Gaiman's 2002 novel of the same name, is just as detailed and spectacular as its visuals.

"Step Up 2: The Streets" (2008)

Description: The new kid at an elite performing-arts high school — a tough street dancer — unites with other outcasts to compete in an underground dance battle.

Critic score: 27%

Audience score: 76%

"Step Up 2: The Streets" is basically the "2 Fast 2 Furious" of dance movies. It is a slightly disappointing sequel with a numeric pun in its title, but it's still dumb fun, with great dance sequences. Channing Tatum, who is always fun to see, makes a cameo, since he starred in the original.

"The Devil's Advocate" (1997)

Description: Keanu Reeves stars as a young attorney recruited to the firm of a charismatic lawyer, whose strange behavior gradually reveals a sinister intent.

Critic Score: 66%

Audience Score: 79%

This movie isn't great, but it really is a 90s time capsule, from the costumes to the cast which includes Al Pacino, Keanu Reeves, and Charlize Theron. It's one of those movies that is so bad that it's actually good. The performances are just as tacky as the story and the dialogue, which make it fun to watch.

