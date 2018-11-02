news

Every week, we look through what's available on Netflix and recommend seven movies you can watch over the weekend.

Some of our selections recently came to Netflix, and others have been available for a while — you might have just missed them because Netflix's algorithm thought they weren't to your taste.

From Netflix's new movie "The Holiday Calendar" to "Paddington" which leaves the streaming service in two weeks, these are some awesome movies on Netflix you can watch this weekend.

Here are seven movies on Netflix you should watch over the weekend (along with their scores from Rotten Tomatoes).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States. Sorry!

"The Holiday Calendar" — A Netflix Original

Netflix description: A photographer unwraps Christmas magic and romance when she receives an antique Advent calendar that seems to predict the future.

Critic score: N/A

Audience score: N/A

The first of Netflix's slew of brand new holiday movies is a bit dumb, but it's fun and will get you in the mood.

"Children of Men" (2006)

Netflix description: In a grim future in which humans can no longer reproduce, one woman mysteriously becomes pregnant, and a conflicted bureaucrat fights to protect her.

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 85%

This is certainly not a feel good film, but it's one of the best films of the century so far, and one of director Alfonso Cuarón's most technically and visually impressive movies to date. The cast includes Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Michael Caine, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

"From Dusk Till Dawn" (1996)

Netflix description: Two robbers take a man and his kids hostage. Racing to the Mexican border, the criminals rendezvous at a cantina — not knowing it's a vampire den.

Critic score: 63%

Audience score: 76%

This silly movie perfectly captures everything about 90s culture and that decade's movies. It's gross, absurd, slightly scary, and a very different role from anything George Clooney has ever done. But the most memorable thing about the movie after all these years is Quentin Tarantino's terrible acting skills.

"Ex Machina" (2014)

Netflix description: A coder at a tech company wins a week-long retreat at the compound of his company's CEO, where he's tasked with testing a new artificial intelligence.

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 86%

"Ex Machina" is one of the most intelligent and thought-provoking sci-fi films in decades, and it was the perfect outlet for Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, and Oscar Isaac to display their talents — particularly Isaac, whose dancing scene in this film instantly became iconic.

"How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" (2003)

Netflix description: A player bets his co-workers he can make a woman fall in love with him in just 10 days. But he bets on the wrong girl — a writer with her own agenda.

Critic score: 42%

Audience score: 77%

This movie isn't great, but it was made to watch on a lazy weekend since it has a plot you can predict, Matthew McConaughey before he won an Oscar, and a female protagonist who works at a women's magazine.

"Black Panther" (2018)

Netflix description: T'Challa, the superpowered new leader of the hidden, highly advanced African nation of Wakanda, strives to protect his home from enemies old and new.

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 79%

"Black Panther" is one of the best films of 2018, and Marvel Studios hopes to get it some deserved Oscar nominations. Watch it again if you've already seen it. And if you haven't seen it, stop what you're doing and catch up with culture.

"Paddington" (2015)

Netflix description: He's a bear without a home. They're a family without a bear. It seems like a perfect match, till an evil schemer enters.

Critic score: 98%

Audience score: 80%

"Paddington" is like a Wes Anderson movie, minus Bill Murray. You will probably want to watch "Paddington" again right after it's over, it's that good. As an added bonus to the cuteness and exquisite set design, it features Nicole Kidman as the villain, an evil taxidermist. And sadly, it's leaving Netflix on Friday, November 16, so you don't have much more time. Watch it now!

