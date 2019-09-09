African women played significant roles in the history of the continent.

Here are seven powerful queens in the history of Africa.

There are powerful and clever women who were African leaders and played significant roles in the history of the continent, most especially during pre and post-British colonial era.

They are:

1. Amina the Queen of Zaria Nigeria

Amina the queen of zaria Nigeria

Amina Mohamud was a Hausa warrior queen of the city-state Zazzau, presently in the North-West region of Nigeria. Her leadership skills were discovered early by her grandfather who allowed her to attend state meetings.

Historians described her as one of the real rulers born in the mid-sixteenth century.

2. Kandake - the empress of Ethiopia

Kandake - the empress of ethiopia (lisapoyakama)

Kandake or Candace was regarded as one of the most dreaded war generals of her time. Historians said she was known to be a fierce, tactical and uniting military leader.

3. Makeda - The Queen of Sheba, Ethiopia

Queen Makeda

Makeda was known to be a queen of incredible strength, after surviving a battle with the serpent king Awre.

4. Nefertiti - Queen of Ancient Kemet, Egypt

Queen Nefertiti - one of the ancient African Queens who ruled the continent (Africa.com)

Nefertiti was an Egyptian Queen and the Great Royal Wife (chief consort) of Akhenaten, an Egyptian Pharaoh. With her husband, she reigned during what was arguably the wealthiest period of Ancient Egyptian history.

5. Yaa Asantewa - Ashanti Kingdom, Ghana

Yaa Asantewaa, the Asante warrior queen (DW) Deutsche Welle

Asantewa was the queen mother of Ejisu in the Ashanti Empire – now part of modern-day Ghana. In 1900, she led the Ashanti war known as the War of the Golden Stool, also known as the Yaa Asantewaa war, against British colonials.

6. Queen Nandi - Zulu kingdom, South Africa

Queen Nandi kaBhebhe eLangeni (solarey)

Queen Nandi was resilient as a mother and the hope against social pressures. She was the mother of Shaka Zulu, one of the Zulu kingdom’s greatest kings. According to historians, during the reign of her son, she had significant influence over the affairs of the kingdom.

7. Queen Moremi – Ile-Ife Kingdom, Nigeria

Know all about the legend of courageous Queen Moremi

Queen Moremi was a courageous queen who is fabled to have contributed to the deliverance of the Yoruba tribe from oppression.