Since its debut in 2005 viewers have watched contestants on "Dancing with the Stars" transform on their journey from novice to full-fledged ballroom dancer.

But in true reality TV fashion, there were often supposed ringers, shocking eliminations, and surprising drama. But the biggest controversies are usually those who appeared to be sailing to victory and somehow got blown off the course.

Here are some of the wins still debated on "DWTS" message boards everywhere.

Some believe Mario Lopez missed out in season three.

"Saved by the Bell" heartthrob Mario Lopez seemed to have this win in the bag. The actor was oozing chemistry with his pro partner Karina Smirnoff and the duo was turning in near flawless performances on a weekly basis.

In fact, they nabbed the first perfect scores of the season. But the Lopez lovers underestimated the power of the Dallas Cowboys nation. The NFL's all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith won the popular vote and took home the mirrorball trophy much to Lopez's chagrin.

"I would like to think the criteria was based solely on being the best dancer, and I thought we did enough to accomplish that," Lopez told The Post.

"I figure if this was truly a dance competition they would have voted for the better dancer," he added.







Some thought Gilles Marini got robbed in season eight.

Viewers could not get enough of Gilles Marini. The "Sex and the City" and "Switched at Birth" actor dazzled with his phenomenal quickstep and tantalizing tango.

He appeared to be a lock for the title. But his plans for victory were thwarted by Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Shawn Johnson — fresh off an Olympic year no less. The two were separated by less than 1% in votes making it one of the closest competitions in "DWTS" history, according to People magazine.

Shawn Johnson had the script flipped in season 15.

How good was Shawn Johnson in season 15? The quickstep she performed with partner Derek Hough during what was dubbed the All-Stars season won an outstanding choreography Emmy.

If that wasn't enough, her finale freestyle was a powerhouse performance featuring the Olympic gold medal-winning Fierce Five. But in a shocking twist no one saw coming, former "Bachelor" contestant Melissa Rycroft was crowned champ.

Even Rycroft herself didn't see it coming. According to Entertainment Weekly, she told reporters after the show, "When it was our name called, I just went, oh, my gosh, how did this just happen."

Kellie Pickler edged out Zendaya Coleman in season 16.

"K.C. Undercover" star Zendaya Coleman battled "American Idol" alum Kellie Pickler in season 16. The two were neck and neck all season leading up to the finale.

In the finale, Pickler and partner Derek Hough performed an unusually stripped down and emotional freestyle. Coleman and her pro, Val Chmerkovskiy, played up her hip-hop background in their final piece.

With points combined from those perfect scores and an extra dance, the night ended with Coleman ahead by one. But Pickler emerged victorious with the mirrorball amidst a bit of controversy.

It turned out that due to a technical glitch, fans had difficulty casting votes on ABC.com.

About the glitch, Today reported Val Chmerkovskiy said, "That's bull----."

Mya finished second in season nine to many people's surprise.

When the finale came down to singers Mya and Donny Osmond, many thought the songstress had the win in the bag. Not only did the Grammy winner have a dance background, but she and partner Dmitry Chaplin also had the highest score averages of the season.

But what Osmond had was a dedicated fan base and loads of charisma which propelled him and pro-partner Kym Johnson to the upset win.

"We didn't know who was going to win right up until the moment that they announced it was Donny!" Carrie Ann Inaba revealed to E! Online after the show. "I think we had Mya and Donny matched, but it was emotional, exciting. It was surprising. It was good."

Mya, having been a frontrunner all season long, responded to the loss with disappointment. "There's so much. There's disappointment, dedication, passion, and commitment … I've learned multiple amounts of things. It's an experience that you'll never forget for the rest of your life and that you want to share with others," she said.







Donald Driver scored big in the finale of season 14.

In another case where it paid to have a football fan base, Superbowl champ Donald Driver beat out Katherine Jenkins and actor William Levy for the mirrorball in season 14.

Jenkins looked to be the frontrunner with judges Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli likening her dancing to poetry and calling her one of the most technically advanced dancers they had ever seen on the show. But Driver and his partner Peta Murgatroyd delivered a dynamic freestyle to pull ahead for good.

The Washington Post addressed the surprising win saying:

Proving that Donald's victory is a bit of a surprise, here's some commentary from the judges when asked to rate the three finalists earlier in the episode. Carrie Ann Inaba on William: "William is a phenomenon...I've never heard the audience go this crazy for anyone in 14 seasons." Len Goodman on Katherine: "Katherine is one of the most technically advanced dancers we've ever had," with Bruno Tonioli chiming in: "It's like watching poetry."







Kelly Monaco ended up in a dance-off with John O'Hurley.

Season one produced what is still the most controversial win in the show's history. "General Hospital" star Kelly Monaco and "Seinfeld" actor John O'Hurley faced off in the finale of the inaugural season.

Monaco consistently spent time at the bottom of the leaderboard with partner Alec Mazzo while O'Hurley and his pro-partner Charlotte Jorgensen were favored by the judges. But Monaco's freestyle gained the first perfect score of the season and earned her the honor of being the first champion.

The controversial win led to the first and only dance-off in "DWTS" history. In the dance-off, O'Hurley managed to edge Monaco out but she is still considered the official winner.

