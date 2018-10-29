Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle 7 people injured at California nightclub after shooting broke out at a 'Purge'-themed Halloween party

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Police in Riverside, California told the local CW affiliate they believe the shooting was gang related.

Seven people were injured in a shooting at the Sevilla Nightclub in Riverside, California early Monday morning. play

(KTLA)

  • Seven people were injured in a shooting at the Sevilla Nightclub in Riverside, California early Monday morning, police said.
  • Gunfire broke out shortly after midnight during a club night inspired by the horror movie franchise "The Purge", which centers around a future American society in which all crime is legalized for 12 hours once a year.
  • Police haven't made any arrests yet.

At least seven people were injured after a shooting broke out during a Halloween club night early Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Riverside, California Police Department, gunfire broke out shortly after midnight at the Sevilla Nightclub.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found at least two victims nursing gunshot wounds. Five others went to the hospital with gunshot injuries as well, bringing the total number of victims to seven. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.

"I turned around and people (were) shooting," one witness told KTLA. "I ran behind the bar and all of a sudden there was a whole bunch of people crunched up by the exit. I heard like 10 (shots) in a row. I was just praying, like, 'God get me through this.'"

The incident appears to be gang-related, according to NBC News.

No arrests have been made and police have no suspects so far.

An event invite for the club night. play

(Eventbrite)

"The Purge" is a 2013 film about a dystopian society in which all crime is legalized once a year for 12 hours.

It has since inspired three more films and a television series.

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to call 951-353-7130 or 951-353-7134, or email rpdtips@riversideca.gov.

