Laura McCamy/Business Insider

The vistas outside of train windows are both impressive and desolate, a slice of rural America that you can't see from any other vantage point.

The slow pace harkens back to an era when we still had time to enjoy the journey and make new friends along the way.

Traveling by train is a delight — here's why I prefer it to flying.

The train takes longer than flying and, for some trips, it doesn't make sense. But when I have time, the train is the way I definitely want to go.

I love the rhythm of the train wheels, the sound of the conductor's "All aboard!" and the stunning views out the big windows. I feel truly transported onboard, which is just what I want when I'm on vacation.

There are a million things that delight me about train travel. Here are just a few.