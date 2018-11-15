Chelsea Greenwood Lassman
I had just broken up with my boyfriend of three years when I decided to take the plunge and adopt my first dog. When I went to the shelter and surveyed the pups up for adoption, my gaze settled on a miniature dachshund, lounging on a pillow, seemingly oblivious to the commotion around him as the other dogs jostled for my attention.
It was love at first sight, and that weekend I took Finnegan — Finne for short — home.
That was eight years ago. And although I grew up with dogs, having one that's solely my responsibility has been a learning process. I expected nonstop cuddling and playtime, but things haven’t gone as smoothly as I had hoped.
