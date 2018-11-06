Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle 7 things to know about People's Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Idris Elba was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. Here are a few things you should know about the award-winning British acor.

Idris Elba is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. play

(Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

Idris Elba was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, and fans think it's about time. The actor, whose real name is Idrissa Akuna Elba, has been starring in movies and TV shows since the '90s.

Elba has appeared in several franchises, like "Avengers," "Fast and Furious," and "Star Trek," but there are some people who might not be familiar with the British actor.

Here are seven things to know about Elba, People's third man of color to earn the coveted title since it began in 1985.

He's currently engaged to Sabrina Dhowre.

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Sabrina Dhowre (L) and Idris Elba attend 'The Mountain Between Us' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. play

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dhowre is a model and former Miss Vancouver, who met Elba when he filmed "The Mountain Between Us" in Canada.

"Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special," Elba told People.

The pair's engagement was revealed in February 2018.

Previously, Elba welcomed a son (named Winston) with makeup artist Naiyana Garth in 2014. He also has a daughter, Isan, with ex-wife Hanne Norgaard. The pair was married from 1999 to 2003. Following the split, Elba had a brief marriage with lawyer Sonya Hamlin in 2006.



He's a highly decorated actor.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 15: Actor Idris Elba poses in the press room with the Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television award for 'Luther' at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 15, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. play

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

At the 2012 Golden Globes, Elba took home the award for best performance by an actor in a mini-series or a motion picture made for television. He was recognized for his work as peacoat-wearing detective chief inspector John Luther on BBC's "Luther."

In addition, Elba has received two SAG awards in 2016 for "Luther" and "Beasts of No Nation." His "Luther" role also landed him a Critics' Choice TV award in 2016 and a BET award in 2011.



He's also a DJ, known as Big Driis the Londoner.

He's also a DJ, known as Big Driis the Londoner. play

(Zacharie Scheurer/Getty Images)

When Elba was 14 or 15 year old, he followed in the footsteps of his uncle and became a wedding DJ.

He also told Jimmy Fallon that he wanted to be a radio DJ when he was younger. You can listen to one of Elba's full DJ sets here.



One of his earliest roles was playing a pizza delivery man, in space.

He played a pizza delivery man. play

(Grove Television Enterprises)

He appeared on season one of the scf-fi series "Space Precinct," which originally aired in the UK and then later syndicated in the US and other countries.



Elba is joining the "Fast and Furious" franchise, but it's not the first time he's been part of a blockbuster film.

Elba is joining the "Fast and Furious" franchise, but it's not the first time he's been part of a blockbuster film. play

(Marvel / Disney)

Elba will star as a villain in the "Fast and Furious" spin-off "Hobbs and Shaw." The movie will be led by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham.

Fans might also recognize Elba from his role as Heimdall in various Marvel movies, from "Thor" to "Avengers: Infinity War."

Prior to joining the MCU, the actor played an alien reptile named Krall in "Star Trek: Beyond" and Stacker Pentecost in "Pacific Rim."



He's trained in kick-boxing and mixed martial arts.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 21: Actor Idris Elba attends SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Channel Broadcasts From Comic-Con 2016 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 21, 2016 in San Diego, California. play

(Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Elba trained for a year in preparation for a professional match that was documented for the Discovery Channel.

"I was having a midlife crisis," he told Jimmy Kimmel during an interview.

He won the fight and showed up to work the next day, starring in the Aaron Sorkin movie "Molly's Game."



He's friends with Prince Harry, which explains how he got an invite to the royal wedding.

He's friends with Prince Harry, which explains how he got an invite to the royal wedding. play

(Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Elba attended the event of the year with fiancée Dhowr.

"I try not to talk too much about it, because it was a private day, but it remains one of the highlights of my life, for sure," he explained to The Guardian.

He also added that he considers Harry "a neighborhood lad."

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.





