Lifestyle 8 details you may have missed on the latest episode of 'Riverdale'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Wednesday's episode of the hit CW show was full of wild moments, and as always, a number of of pop culture and comics references. We've worked with Archie Comics to find 8 details you may have missed.

Betty and Jughead in the bunker.

Betty and Jughead in the bunker.

(Dean Buscher/The CW)

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three, episode two of "Riverdale," titled "Fortune and Men's Eyes."

Monday night's episode of "Riverdale" was full of shocking moments.

From the deaths of both Dilton and Ben to the introduction of Evelyn Evernever (a character from the comics) to a riot at the Leopold and Loeb Juvenile Center, more mysteries and questions are present than ever before.

But as always, The CW show included a number of pop culture and comics references. We've worked with Archie Comics to find eight details you may have missed.

The warden's name is Warden Norton.

The warden's name is Warden Norton.

The warden's name is Warden Norton.

(Warner Bros. Television)

Warden Norton is the same name as the warden from "The Shawshank Redemption," the film based on Stephen King's "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption."



Mad Dog is Archie's cellmate.

Mad Dog is Archie's cellmate.

Mad Dog is Archie's cellmate.

(Warner Bros. Television)

Archie's cellmate's name is also the name of a fictional character in Marvel Comics. Mad-Dog was a mercenary and appeared in the "Defenders" comics.



"Riverdale" changed some more company names last night.

"Riverdale" changed some more company names last night.

"Riverdale" changed some more company names last night.

(Warner Bros. Television)

Dilton and Ben drank cyanide mixed with Fresh-Aid, instead of Kool-Aid.

Cheryl tells Veronica she is going to eat at TGI Thursday's instead of TGI Friday's.

But not every name is changed. The Innocence Project, a real non-profit organization that works to free wrongly convicted people, was also mentioned.

Cheryl also talks about the Viper Room, a real and notorious club in Los Angeles, once owned by Johnny Depp.



Ben's last name was revealed to be Button when Betty and Jughead say hi to Mrs. Button, his mom.

Ben's last name was revealed to be Button when Betty and Jughead say hi to Mrs. Button, his mom.

Ben's last name was revealed to be Button when Betty and Jughead say hi to Mrs. Button, his mom.

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Benjamin Button was the name of a boy who was born old and aged in reverse. The 2008 movie, "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," starring Brad Pitt from director David Fincher was loosely based on a short story written by F. Scott Fitzgerald.



Ethel is reading a real book called "Ship It."

Ethel is reading a real book called "Ship It."

Ethel is reading a real book called "Ship It."

(Warner Bros. Television)

Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl, tweeted an Easter egg about the book Ethel is reading. "Ship It" was written by "Riverdale" screenwriter Britta Lundin.



Comic references include Ben's bunker and Evelyn.

Comic references include Ben's bunker and Evelyn.

Comic references include Ben's bunker and Evelyn.

(Dean Buscher/The CW)

In the comics, Ben has a bunker for the end of the world.

Evelyn Everner is from the "Little Archie" comics series. She was also recently in the "Betty and Veronica Vixens" comic series as a member of Betty and Veronica's biker gang.



Jughead says the bunker is like the inside of a Philip K. Dick novel.

Jughead says the bunker is like the inside of a Philip K. Dick novel.

Jughead says the bunker is like the inside of a Philip K. Dick novel.

(Warner Bros. Television)

Philip K. Dick is the science fiction writer behind stories like "The Man in the High Castle" and "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?"



Ben says "You'll fly too," before falling out of the hospital window.

Ben says "You'll fly too," before falling out of the hospital window.

Ben says "You'll fly too," before falling out of the hospital window.

(Warner Bros. Television)

That line is eerily similar to the "You'll float too" line from Stephen King's "It."



