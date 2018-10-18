news

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three, episode two of "Riverdale," titled "Fortune and Men's Eyes."

Monday night's episode of "Riverdale" was full of shocking moments.

From the deaths of both Dilton and Ben to the introduction of Evelyn Evernever (a character from the comics) to a riot at the Leopold and Loeb Juvenile Center, more mysteries and questions are present than ever before.

But as always, The CW show included a number of pop culture and comics references. We've worked with Archie Comics to find eight details you may have missed.

The warden's name is Warden Norton.

Warden Norton is the same name as the warden from "The Shawshank Redemption," the film based on Stephen King's "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption."

Mad Dog is Archie's cellmate.

Archie's cellmate's name is also the name of a fictional character in Marvel Comics. Mad-Dog was a mercenary and appeared in the "Defenders" comics.

"Riverdale" changed some more company names last night.

Dilton and Ben drank cyanide mixed with Fresh-Aid, instead of Kool-Aid.

Cheryl tells Veronica she is going to eat at TGI Thursday's instead of TGI Friday's.

But not every name is changed. The Innocence Project, a real non-profit organization that works to free wrongly convicted people, was also mentioned.

Cheryl also talks about the Viper Room, a real and notorious club in Los Angeles, once owned by Johnny Depp.

Ben's last name was revealed to be Button when Betty and Jughead say hi to Mrs. Button, his mom.

Benjamin Button was the name of a boy who was born old and aged in reverse. The 2008 movie, "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," starring Brad Pitt from director David Fincher was loosely based on a short story written by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Ethel is reading a real book called "Ship It."

Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl, tweeted an Easter egg about the book Ethel is reading. "Ship It" was written by "Riverdale" screenwriter Britta Lundin.

Comic references include Ben's bunker and Evelyn.

In the comics, Ben has a bunker for the end of the world.

Evelyn Everner is from the "Little Archie" comics series. She was also recently in the "Betty and Veronica Vixens" comic series as a member of Betty and Veronica's biker gang.

Jughead says the bunker is like the inside of a Philip K. Dick novel.

Philip K. Dick is the science fiction writer behind stories like "The Man in the High Castle" and "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?"

Ben says "You'll fly too," before falling out of the hospital window.

That line is eerily similar to the "You'll float too" line from Stephen King's "It."