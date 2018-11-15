news

Wildfires have been spreading through California for days, causing destruction and leading residents to evacuate their homes. Some celebrities, like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, have lost their homes, while others have partially destroyed residences.

Amid efforts to rebuild areas affected by the raging wildfires, stars have made sizable donations, delivered supplies, and encouraged fans to help by any possible means.

Keep reading to learn more about the celebrities who have contributed to relief efforts.

Sandra Bullock donated $100,000 to the Humane Society of Ventura County.

The foundation is currently working to rescue and care for evacuated animals as long as necessary.

"Sandra Bullock and her family have reached out to other nonprofit organizations both during this incident and in the past," HSVC shared on their site. "However, this time she wanted to contribute to those on the front line rescuing animals in peril and hope others will choose to do the same."

Khloe Kardashian went to CVS and picked up supplies for firefighters.

Kardashian shared a series of videos while at the store, encouraging fans to follow suit and gather items for firefighters.

"I know the brave men and women that are working so hard, tirelessly for all of us will greatly appreciate it," she said. "So please just do whatever you can, even if it's one bottle of water, one container of eye drops, one granola bar, anything. I know they would appreciate it."

Kris Jenner also posted a list of useful products needed by first responders on Instagram.

Lady Gaga delivered boxes of pizza, hot coffee, and gift cards to a shelter.

Gaga was one of many celebrities who had to evacuate their homes.

To celebrate World Kindness Day on Tuesday, the singer shared a series of videos and photos of the good deeds she was doing, from visiting a shelter to delivering food and beverages. She also thanked Red Cross "for all you are doing to provide shelter, love, and mental support to the people of California."

Prior to that, Gaga also stopped by a makeshift Red Cross shelter at Pacific Palisades High School, according to TMZ.

"I extend my love to each and every one of you," she said during a speech. "I know we do not know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency, but you are not alone."

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl gave free dinners to firefighters at multiple stations.

Grohl, who has previously discussed his love for barbecuing, personally cooked and delivered BBQ as part of his new venture, Backbeat BBQ.

"To all the @losangelesfiredepartment and @lacountyfd heroes we met last night ... thank you. It was an honor to cook for you," Grohl wrote on the company's Instagram account.

After losing their Malibu home, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth donated $500,000.

The couple donated the money to The Malibu Foundation through Cyrus' non-profit organization called The Happy Hippie Foundation.

"Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others," a representative for the singer told the Associated Press.

Cyrus and Hemsworth's contribution "will be used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience."

Pink donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

The singer posted a link to the foundation's website on Twitter.

While Pink was praised for her actions, her husband faced backlash after posting a controversial image warning that "looters will be shot" amid the California fires.

Ellen DeGeneres teamed up with Walmart to donate $100,000 to the Lost Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

During a recent episode of her talk show, DeGeneres took a moment to thank firefighters for their work and explain why she partnered with Walmart.

"I know sometimes a 'thank you' isn't enough, so I made a call to my friends at Walmart and they immediately wanted to step in and help," she said. "They're committed to supporting communities whenever disasters hit."

Chef Guy Fieri went to Butte County and cooked pulled pork.

"Guy Fieri made a surprise visit to serve dinner to everyone at the law enforcement staging area at Butte College. Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits," the official account for the Butt County Sheriff wrote on Twitter.

