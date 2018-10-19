news

Crafting the perfect resume is an art form — and it can be incredibly stressful to decide what to include.

You might think your resume is perfect, but there are probably several things on it you should take off immediately.

On Reddit, recruiters and hiring managers answered the question, " target="_blank"What do you hate seeing on resumes?" and they gave strong opinions on your hobbies, high school jobs, and even your email address.

From unimpressive skills to your embarrassing email address from years ago, here are nine things you should immediately take off your resume if you want to get your dream job.

1. Your middle school email address

"A resume can be absolutely perfect but when it comes from an email address of 420blazer@ or pimpsandhoes@ or some other monstrosity instead of your name or abbreviation of your name, you will not get a chance." - Redditor In-Jail-Out-Soon

2. Your irrelevant hobbies

"I really don't need to know if you enjoy rock climbing. This job does not involve rock climbing. Personal info and hobbies are best saved for interview small talk. If you happen to have a hobby or skill that actually pertains to the company or job you work for it's fine to leave it as is. (So for example if you were applying for a marketing job for a company that writes hiking guides, then YES absolutely mention your love of hiking on your resume for that particular position.... but if you are applying to a marketing job for a company that makes baked goods... no one cares about your hiking hobby)." - Redditor RachelSid

3. That class you took in high school

"I hate seeing a list of high school or college courses, activities, etc. that you've completed. I could be 100% wrong but in my opinion this just shows poor judgment. You're an adult now. Conveying that by telling me about the year you spent on the JV volleyball team only makes me think of you as a child. Trust me: We understand at 22 you don't have an extensive work history. We didn't either but we all have to start someplace." - Redditor Jim631

4. A picture of yourself

"A big pet peeve for me was the number of headshots people included. This breached many areas of human rights and protected grounds and made me feel liable if I didn't hire someone due to their skill set, but knowing they were a visible minority could have easily backfired on me/the company." - Redditor BarefootGem

5. Unimpressive skills

"Microsoft Word. What this tells me is 'I can type.'" - Redditor Sihada

6. Exaggerated skills

"Any skill you aren't prepared to answer questions about. This might be somewhat technical resume specific, but if you list Python as a skill it is a bad look to walk that back when I ask you to do a simple coding exercise in Python." - Reddit user cassieramen

7. Overinflated job titles

Any small job where you title it entrepreneur, project manager, CEO, CIO. You set up your church’s small network... 'CIO.' Sold whatever... 'entrepreneur.'

"It looks bad and completely throws off anyone searching resume databases. You might be good for an entry-level network gig but you called yourself the CIO or project manager of your dad's office you barely work at."

8. Links to your social media accounts

"Unless your social media is 100% dedicated to your work and your field, I don't care." - Redditor EmberDione

9. Every single job you've ever had

"I really don't need to know you cut Mrs. Thompson's grass when you were 13 years old and have branded it as you being an entrepreneur who started their own landscaping company," one Reddit user said.