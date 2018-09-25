9 outrageous yachts appearing at the Monaco Yacht Show owned by some of the world's richest billionaires

news

Drozdin Vladimir/Shutterstock

The Monaco Yacht Show takes place this week, where 40 new superyachts will make their worldwide debut.

Many yachts at the Monaco Yacht Show are owned by notable billionaires or have been chartered by the rich and famous.

These are just a few of the billionaire-owned yachts expected to be at the Monaco Yacht Show.

The Monaco Yacht Show is set to take place from September 26 to September 29. A playground for the ultra rich, the yachting event of the year is welcoming 40 new superyacht debuts among a host of other well-known superyachts that have already hit the waters.

With yachts over 100 feet costing an average of $1 million per 3.3 feet, many of these yachts are a mere indulgence among billionaires. The 1% flock to the show looking for their next purchase, while others put their colossal floating giants up for show.

Using the Monaco Yacht Show's list of exhibiting yachts, we compiled a list of yachts expected to be at the show that are owned by some of the world's most notable billionaires.

From motor yacht Kismet, owned by auto parts billionaire Shahid Khan and chartered by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, to motor yacht Aquarius, owned by Las Vegas businessman Steve Wynn, see which billionaire yachts are expected to be at the Monaco Yacht Show.