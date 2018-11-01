news

A day at the spa can do wonders for your body and soul. So it should come as no surprise that, in our pet-obsessed society, spa treatments for our furry, feathered, and four-legged friends are becoming more and more popular.

Here are nine luxurious treatments that will truly pamper your pet. Note that most of these are for dogs, which makes sense given they're the most popular pet.

Keep your dog's nails in tiptop shape with a pawdicure.

Humans get pedicures, and dogs get "pawdicures" to keep their nails in ideal shape. This treatment will not only keep your dog's nails looking good but prevents them from getting too long, which can be unhealthy and lead to scratches, according to Rover.com. It will also trim any overlong hair on the dog's paws that may lessen traction.

Acupuncture can do wonders for your cat and dog.

Acupuncture, the ancient Chinese treatment, isn't just for people. Cats can benefit from it as well, according to petMD. You can target various ailments, from arthritis and allergies to chronic pain and asthma, with the technique. It will also relax your feline.

Try conditioning your dog to help improve its coat and skin.

You wouldn't shampoo your hair without conditioning it — so why would you subject your dog to such treatment? Using hypoallergenic dog conditioner maintains the natural oils in your dog's coat, prevents tangles, and moisturizes skin, according to the RSPCA. If your dog has long hair, definitely consider implementing this into your grooming routine.

A blueberry facial thoroughly and naturally cleans your dog's face.

Another growing trend in the realm of pet spa treatments is blueberry facials for dogs, according to Rover.com. Because of the antioxidants in the berries, the facial helps effectively clean the pup's face, including removing tear stains. You can buy a premade mask especially for dogs or make your own.

Julianne Hough swears by the treatment for her pups.

Micro-bubble baths deep-clean dogs to eliminate itching and odor.

To really pamper your pooch, opt for a micro-bubble bath. Bentley's PetStuff, for example, which has two locations in Georgia, recently started offering the Thera-Clean micro-bubble bath, "a special product/service specifically designed for dogs to help with shedding, hip dyspepsia, senior dogs, and allergy and skin issues," co-founder Giovanni Senafe told Pet Product News. The business also creates a serene setting for its treatments via mellow music and soft lighting.

Thera-Clean claims to be the deepest clean for pets, using tiny bubbles to remove trapped bacteria, dirt, and yeast — which reduces odor and itching, according to its website.

Treat dry, itchy skin with a moisturizing mud bath.

Mud baths for dogs are officially a thing, according to the Dog Training Nation blog. The treatment, which typically contains essential oils, minerals, and moisturizers as well as mud, helps soothe dry, flaky, or itchy skin. Once it's applied, a light massage ensures the product exfoliates the skin.

Dog massage has many benefits — just ask the "dog whisperer."

Getting your dog a massage may seem like a needless indulgence, but it actually has lots of benefits. According to Cesar's Way, the website of "dog whisperer" Cesar Millan, canine massage can help improve bodily functions — including circulation, digestion, and respiration — as well as promoting the healing of injuries and decreasing anxiety. Plus, it'll give Rex a sense of well-being and enhance your bond.

Non-heat drying cabanas for dogs are an alternative to air- or blow-drying.

Letting your dog air-dry after a bath is old news. Now, pet spas, like The Barkley Pet Hotel & Day Spa in Southern California, use non-heat drying cabanas — which are akin to glass crates with air jets at the bottom — to help dogs dry slowly and without the damaging effects of blow-dryers, according to Paw Culture.

Even turkeys get spa treatments sometimes.

We didn't forget about you bird owners. The turkeys chosen for this year's traditional presidential pardon will enjoy some spa treatments before arriving at the White House, including feather fluffing, akin to a haircut, and possibly a massage, according to People magazine. Perhaps your feathered friend might enjoy the same royal treatment?

