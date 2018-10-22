Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle 9 things about the keto diet I wish I’d known before starting it

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

zjuzjaka/Shutterstock

  • The high-fat, low-carb keto diet can be great for shedding weight, but it presents its own distinct challenges.
  • Author Jennifer Still writes that though the keto diet has been a “godsend” for her, there are several things she wishes she’d known before starting it.

Having been overweight for years, I’ve tried every diet in the proverbial book in the hopes of shedding pounds and getting healthy.

Like many people, any success I found in dieting was usually short-lived, and I always ended up frustrated and right back where I started — that is, until I discovered the keto diet four years ago.

While following a high-fat, moderate-protein, and very low-carbohydrate diet has been a godsend for me, it has come with its fair share of difficulties.

Here are a few things I wish I knew before I started the keto diet:

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' has married his...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle The 10 richest people in Africa and where their billions...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Cruise vacations don't have to revolve around tropical islands.
Lifestyle 12 cruises you'll love even if you hate the beach
Honduran migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., walk during a new leg of their travel in Chiquimula , Guatemala October 16, 2018.
Lifestyle Why the caravan of 7,000 migrants is marching to the US border
There are some telltale signs of lice.
Lifestyle 7 signs you may have lice
"Carrie" came out in 1976.
Lifestyle 29 Halloween movies people are obsessed with
X
Advertisement