zjuzjaka/Shutterstock

The high-fat, low-carb keto diet can be great for shedding weight, but it presents its own distinct challenges.

Author Jennifer Still writes that though the keto diet has been a “godsend” for her, there are several things she wishes she’d known before starting it.

Having been overweight for years, I’ve tried every diet in the proverbial book in the hopes of shedding pounds and getting healthy.

Like many people, any success I found in dieting was usually short-lived, and I always ended up frustrated and right back where I started — that is, until I discovered the keto diet four years ago.

While following a high-fat, moderate-protein, and very low-carbohydrate diet has been a godsend for me, it has come with its fair share of difficulties.

Here are a few things I wish I knew before I started the keto diet: