zjuzjaka/Shutterstock
Having been overweight for years, I’ve tried every diet in the proverbial book in the hopes of shedding pounds and getting healthy.
Like many people, any success I found in dieting was usually short-lived, and I always ended up frustrated and right back where I started — that is, until I discovered the keto diet four years ago.
While following a high-fat, moderate-protein, and very low-carbohydrate diet has been a godsend for me, it has come with its fair share of difficulties.
Here are a few things I wish I knew before I started the keto diet: