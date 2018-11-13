news

Traveling can be taxing and lead to a stressful start to what's meant to be a relaxing vacation.

Besides a fully charged phone, there are quite a few things you can have handy during your flight to ensure you are in good spirits, relaxed, and have a wonderful start to your trip.

Rock out to a playlist that matches your destination.

Create a playlist to go with your trip to keep you relaxed and entertained on the flight. Traveling somewhere tropical? Throw in some reggae or summer jam songs. Heading the mountains for a camping trip? Set up a country playlist. Visiting New York City for the holidays? Blast that Christmas music.

Get lost in a good book.

Whether it's a paper book or an audiobook, buy a new one you've been wanting to read/hear and save it for the plane. Getting lost in a good story is a great way to distract yourself from the stress traveling can cause and they'll generally last much longer than the actual flight.

Get into a new podcast.

Download a few episodes of a brand new podcast that inspires you or engages you. You can do a little research and start a new one on the plane that fits your interests.

It's best to start a series so you'll want to continue listening to the end.

Good comfy neck support for napping.

There are a million versions of good neck support pillows, and they can go a long way in making your flight more comfortable. If you're flying overnight or on an especially long flight, consider investing in a solid neck pillow. It might be the difference between a good night's sleep and a wakeful flight.

Watch a new movie.

If your flight isn't particularly long, save a movie or the first few episodes of a new show you've been looking forward to watching for the flight. You can download a funny movie or maybe a new thrilling series on Netflix to enjoy while traveling to your destination.

Indulge in some tasty snacks.

Speaking of movies, you're going to need some snacks to go along with your entertainment experience.

Nikos Loukas, the creator of inFlightFeed, an online guide to airplane food, suggests eating curry, ice cream, and avoiding carb-heavy foods that can cause bloating.

Bring some distractions.

If you're a nervous flyer, you're definitely not alone. It definitely helps to distract yourself with some old school methods.

Books filled with various word puzzles, sudoku games, or ever adult mindful coloring books can help you focus hard on what you're doing while keeping your mind off the turbulence … for the most part at least.

Don’t cross your legs.

Sitting for hours during your flight can put you at risk of getting a blood clot in your legs, also known as deep vein thrombosis (or DVT). Per the Centers for Disease Control, an estimated 60,000-100,000 Americans die from DVT each year, so it's a flight risk you shouldn't take lightly.

Be sure to take regular breaks every couple hours to stretch and walk around and resist the urge to cross your legs as it further restricts blood flow.

Stay hydrated in flight.

According to Everyday Health, the air inside the cabin of a plane usually has a humidity level of 10 to 20% — much lower than a comfortable typical indoor humidity of 30 to 65%. That's why it's important for your energy level, skin, and overall health to drink a significant amount of water while traveling.

