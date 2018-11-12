Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle 9 vegan desserts to bring this Thanksgiving

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The holidays can be tough if you are vegan, but there are some great vegan options that you can bring to your Thanksgiving meal.

There are plenty of vegan options for Thanksgiving. play

There are plenty of vegan options for Thanksgiving.

(Sprinkles/iStock)

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means dessert is at the forefront of everyone's mind. But, what vegan dessert can you bring that nearly everyone will love? From cupcakes to pumpkin pie, there's no shortage of vegan treats that can sub in for your standard gelatin-filled pie. The best part? Non-vegans probably won't know the difference between these desserts and desserts made with animal products.

You can't go wrong with Peanut Butter Fudge Sorbetto.

You can't go wrong with Peanut Butter Fudge Sorbetto. play

You can't go wrong with Peanut Butter Fudge Sorbetto.

(Talenti)

Sure, you could bring an ordinary vegan ice cream to Thanksgiving, or you could wow your friends and family with some of Talenti's Peanut Butter Fudge Sorbetto. Of course, if peanut allergies are a concern, consider bringing the Alphonso Mango Sorbetto instead.



Who says bread isn't a dessert?

Who says bread isn't a dessert? play

Who says bread isn't a dessert?

(Marina Meshkova/Shutterstock)

Take a risk this Thanksgiving and bake your friends and family some delicious vegan banana bread. This bread takes less than an hour to make and pairs nicely with vegan cinnamon butter.



Vegan pie is possible and delicious.

Vegan pie is possible and delicious. play

Vegan pie is possible and delicious.

(Matthew Mead/AP)

If pumpkin pie isn't really your thing, consider baking a fresh, mouthwatering, vegan apple pie for you and your loved ones to enjoy. This recipe from Food Network is a great choice for those who want to DIY an apple pie, but you can always buy this vegan pumpkin pie from Whole Foods.



Vegan cupcakes are up for grabs.

Vegan cupcakes are up for grabs. play

Vegan cupcakes are up for grabs.

(Flickr/Foodista)

Sure, you could wow your friends with some homemade vegan cupcakes for Thanksgiving, or you could just buy some delicious vegan red velvet cupcakes from Sprinkles. The choice is yours.



Save time with some soft-baked snickerdoodles

Save time with some soft-baked snickerdoodles play

Save time with some soft-baked snickerdoodles

(Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina)

Save yourself both time and energy by bringing Trader Joe's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles
to your Thanksgiving celebration. Not only are these a tried and true dessert, they're also vegan.



Tis the season for carrot cake.

Tis the season for carrot cake. play

Tis the season for carrot cake.

(roro_fitgirl_/Instagram)

Homemade carrot cake is a fan favorite, so why not bring a freshly baked one to Thanksgiving this year? Try this vegan carrot cake with lemon buttercream frosting or this simple vegan, gluten-free creation.



Not into baking? Try this no-bake treat.

Not into baking? Try this no-bake treat. play

Not into baking? Try this no-bake treat.

(Flickr/Thad Zajdowicz)

Thanksgiving dessert just got a whole lot better thanks to these mouthwatering no-bake lemon fruit tarts. Topped with lots of fresh fruit, this dessert will have guests singing your praises — plus, they're totally Instagram worthy.



Make Thanksgiving fancy with truffles.

Make Thanksgiving fancy with truffles. play

Make Thanksgiving fancy with truffles.

(losinstantes/ iStock)

Vegan white chocolate truffles are about to elevate your dessert game. They might take a lot of tender love and care to create, but the final product is SO worth the wait.



Daiya Pumpkin Spice Cheezecake is a no-fuss dessert.

Daiya Pumpkin Spice Cheezecake is a no-fuss dessert. play

Daiya Pumpkin Spice Cheezecake is a no-fuss dessert.

(Daiya)

Pumpkin cheesecake is a Thanksgiving essential; this year, bring a cheesecake everyone can enjoy. Vegans and non-vegans alike will be drooling for more of Daiya Pumpkin Spice Cheezecake, which is dairy free, gluten free, and soy free.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



Go to Pulse.com.gh

Michael B. Jordan stars in "Creed II."
Lifestyle Michael B. Jordan says he's planning on moving out of his parents' house and into a 'bachelor pad'
Riche Notar, the creative director of Playboy Club.
Lifestyle The creative director of NYC's Playboy Club says he looks for 2 qualities when hiring a Playboy Bunny — and there's one red flag that will keep someone from getting the job
Mila Kunis won Comedy Movie Star of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards.
Lifestyle Mila Kunis wore a minimalist black dress that will give you major '90s vibes
null
Lifestyle There's one red flag you should watch out for at a hair salon, according to a hairdresser
X
Advertisement