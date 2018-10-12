Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

A $20 million penthouse may be about to shatter the record for the most expensive home sold in Brooklyn — here's a look inside


Lifestyle A $20 million penthouse may be about to shatter the record for the most expensive home sold in Brooklyn — here's a look inside

  • Published: , Refreshed:

MOSO Studio

  • A Brooklyn penthouse is under contract for $20 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.
  • If the deal closes, that price is set to shatter the record for the most expensive home ever sold in Brooklyn, New York.
  • The penthouse at Quay Tower is a 7,433-square-foot home that offers expansive views of the Hudson and East rivers and of the Manhattan skyline.

A Brooklyn, New York, penthouse is under contract for $20 million — and if the deal closes, it'll be on track to shatter the record for the most expensive home ever sold in the borough.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the current record is held by a Cobble Hill townhouse that sold for $15.5 million back in 2015.

Located in Quay Tower, the penthouse in question is actually two units that are being combined into a single unit, reports Curbed New York.

As Andrew Anderson of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, which is handling sales at Quay Tower, told Business Insider, "No other property in Brooklyn or New York City has this combination of ultra-high-end interiors and amenities paired with absolutely mesmerizing views of New York Harbor, the Downtown skyline and East River all the way beyond the Empire State Building."

Keep reading to take a look inside the luxurious apartment.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle Tesla just released a new software update — these are the new...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Lifestyle JetBlue will sell you $31 one-way tickets on select routes for one day only (JBLU)
19. Lauren, 23
Lifestyle 21 people reveal why they don't use dating apps — and how they meet people instead
Jaguar XJL.
Lifestyle The 10 best used cars to buy to get the most for your money
8. Take financial security seriously
Lifestyle I just turned 40 — here are 8 life lessons I wish I'd learned a decade ago
X
Advertisement