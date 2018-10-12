A $20 million penthouse may be about to shatter the record for the most expensive home sold in Brooklyn — here's a look inside

news

MOSO Studio

A Brooklyn penthouse is under contract for $20 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

If the deal closes, that price is set to shatter the record for the most expensive home ever sold in Brooklyn, New York.

The penthouse at Quay Tower is a 7,433-square-foot home that offers expansive views of the Hudson and East rivers and of the Manhattan skyline.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the current record is held by a Cobble Hill townhouse that sold for $15.5 million back in 2015.

Located in Quay Tower, the penthouse in question is actually two units that are being combined into a single unit, reports Curbed New York.

As Andrew Anderson of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, which is handling sales at Quay Tower, told Business Insider, "No other property in Brooklyn or New York City has this combination of ultra-high-end interiors and amenities paired with absolutely mesmerizing views of New York Harbor, the Downtown skyline and East River all the way beyond the Empire State Building."

Keep reading to take a look inside the luxurious apartment.