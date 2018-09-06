A 5-star boutique hotel in Switzerland with a world-famous infinity pool no longer has to pay for advertising, thanks to Instagram

news

David Olkarny

A luxury hotel in Switzerland with a world-famous infinity pool no longer has to pay for advertising — thanks to Instagram.

Guests are obsessed with getting photos of the hotel's infinity pool, which has a stunning view of Lake Lucerne and the mountains.

Rooms at the hotel, Villa Honegg, cost between $500 and $12,000 a night.

A five-star hotel in the Swiss countryside has become so Instagram-famous that it doesn't even need to pay for advertising anymore.

Thanks to the popularity of its infinity pool on Instagram, Villa Honegg hasn't paid for advertising since 2011, according to Forbes.

"Social media is our advertising," general manager Sebastian Klink told Forbes. "We haven't had paid media since our renovation in 2011."

According to Klink, the hotel first blew up on social media when a Brazilian blogger posted a video on YouTube of the pool at night — and it went viral.

"When this video went live online we saw that emails were coming in from around the world,” Klink told Forbes. He said that the spa was always popular, but the video prompted an influx of bookings from guests from Australia, the United States and Korea.

Many visitors come for only one night because they "really just want to take a picture with the pool," Klink said.

Here's a look at the mountain hotel and its famed infinity pool.