Nearly 110 years after the Titanic sank to the floor of the Atlantic Ocean, an Australian shipping company plans to inaugurate Titanic II on a trip across the Atlantic Ocean in 2022 via the same route the original Titanic took.

USA Today reports Blue Star Line Chairman Chris Palmer has finalized the $500 million dollar project and Titanic II is set to make its two-week maiden voyage in 2022.

Titanic II will feature the same dimensions, architecture and cabin layout as the original ship as well as the same class categories, restaurants, dining rooms, and length.

Blue Star Line's official website states, "While every bit as luxurious as her namesake, Titanic II will have every modern amenity along with 21st-century technology and the latest navigation and safety systems."

The original Titanic sank in the morning hours of April 15, 1912 after striking an iceberg in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, leading to the deaths of over 1,500 people.

Blue Star Line Chairman Chris Palmer first announced his intention to build a replica of the famed ship in 2013 during a black-tie gala, but the project was suspended due to financial constraints.

"The ship will follow the original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York, but she will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivaled attention, intrigue and mystery in every port she visits," the Blue Star Line’s chairman Clive Palmer said, according to Time Magazine.

According to Blue Star Line's official website, Titantic II will also have the same class categories as the original Titanic—First, Second, and Third Class—will replicate the Titanic in length, and will represent original dining rooms and restaurants.

Deemed " target="_blank"practically unsinkable," when it debuted as the world's largest passenger ship at the time, the original Titanic sank in the morning hours of April 15, 1912 after striking an iceberg in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Of the 2,240 passengers onboard, over 1,500 lost their lives.

MSN reports Titanic II will accommodate 2,400 passengers and 900 crew members.

There is no word yet whether a " target="_blank"Jack Dawson" or a " target="_blank"Rose DeWitt Bukater" will be among the upcoming ship's initial guests.