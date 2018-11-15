Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle A 63-year-old model reveals the secrets that keep her feeling young

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  • Yazemeenah Rossi started her career as a model at the age of 30.
  • She is now 63 and travels around the world for her job.
  • She shared some of her refreshing outlooks on ageing with us.

Produced by Amanda Villa-Lobos

Go to Pulse.com.gh

queen banana
Lifestyle The queen reportedly eats bananas with a knife and fork so she doesn't look 'like a monkey'
You might be doing yourself a disservice on your profile.
Lifestyle The 13 biggest mistakes you're making on dating apps — and how to stop
New study: 109 million East Africans have Asian & European DNA
New study says over 109 million East Africans have Asian and European DNA
Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber, arrives at the Sun Valley Resort for the annual Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference this year.
Lifestyle Uber lost nearly $1 billion last quarter as the ride-hailing giant's growth slows
X
Advertisement