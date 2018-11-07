Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle A 69-year-old man says he identifies as a 49-year-old and wants his age legally changed so he can meet more women on Tinder

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Emile Ratelband argued that he is a "young god" and said changing his age would allow him to "live differently."

Emile Ratelband play

Emile Ratelband

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Emile Ratelband filed a lawsuit against the Netherlands government in an attempt to change the birth date on his passport.
  • He wants to change his birthday from March 11, 1949, to March 11, 1969, which would make his official age 20 years younger than his actual age, 69.
  • A court in Arnhem, in the eastern Dutch province of Gelderland, is expected to deliver its decision on Ratelband’s age within four weeks.

A 69-year-old entrepreneur in the Netherlands wants to legally change his age to 49 so he can go back to work and meet more women on Tinder, according to a new lawsuit.

Emile Ratelband filed a lawsuit against the Netherlands government in an attempt to change the birthdate on his passport from March 11, 1949, to March 11, 1969, the Dutch publication De Telegraaf reported.

The self-proclaimed positivity guru argued that he feels 20 years younger, and compared the age difference to being transgender, despite the concept being completely different from biological genders.

"You can change your name. You can change your gender. Why not your age? Nowhere are you so discriminated against as with your age," he told De Telegraaf.

Ratelband argued that he is a "young god" and said changing his age would allow him to "live differently," saying he would get more matches on Tinder if he could put a younger age.

Ratelband also argued in court that he feels discriminated against because of his older age, according to RLE Nieuws. The Netherlands' constitution "prohibits direct and indirect distinction in employment relations on the basis of age," but some claim that people over 50 have been the most impacted by austerity measures in the country.

He said he fears companies won’t hire him, and that employees will look at him differently.

"When I'm 69, I am limited. If I'm 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car. I can take up more work. When I'm on Tinder and it says I'm 69, I don't get an answer," he said.

A court in Arnhem, in the eastern Dutch provice of Gelderland, is expected to deliver its decision on Ratelband’s age within four weeks.

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle 19 apocalypse movies, ranked from worst to bestbullet
2 Lifestyle 13 things you should never do on Thanksgivingbullet
3 Lifestyle A hilarious new meme shows the drastic difference between...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

I stepped into the dimly lit entryway, which was all gold tones and glossy black surfaces.
Lifestyle I visited NYC's new Playboy Club, where Playboy Bunnies serve drinks in their iconic costumes and members pay up to $100,000 a year — and it wasn't at all what I expected
A woman (not pictured) says she got a painful eye infection after swimming while wearing her contact lenses.
Lifestyle A woman contracted a parasite after swimming in her contact lenses, and it made her go blind in one eye
You may be making some bad decisions while Black Friday shopping.
Lifestyle 12 mistakes you're making while Black Friday shopping that are costing you hundreds of dollars
A screenshot of the security footage showing Ryanair crew members staging a photo of themselves sleeping on the floor
Lifestyle Ryanair fires six crew members after a staged photo went viral of them sleeping on the airport floor
X
Advertisement