A$AP Rocky is a man who's not afraid to test the boundaries of fashion.

ASAP Rocky attends the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 03, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

  • A$AP Rocky wore a babushka headscarf to the LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.
  • The "Fashion Killa" rapper was dressed head-to-toe in Gucci for the event.
  • He was quick to take heat from people on social media who mocked the bold look, saying he looked like a Russian grandmother.
  • Rocky, who's not been afraid to break gender boundaries with his fashion choices in the past, owned the look.
  • "I just wanted to show off my babushka today, honestly," Rocky told press at the event.

In the past, A$AP Rocky has committed cardinal fashion sins like wearing double denim, brightly-coloured monochrome outfits, and even an inflatable life jacket.

He's also not afraid to break gender barriers, which he did on Saturday night when he attended the LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles.

The rapper-come-fashion icon wore all Gucci to the event, with the notable addition of a silk babushka headscarf.

A$AP Rocky.

He teamed the scarf with a pair of fur-trimmed slippers, a navy suit, and a printed satin robe.

People on Instagram were quick to poke fun at Rocky's looking saying he looked like Whitney Houston in "The Bodyguard [1992]," or a Russian grandmother.

"Who's [sic] babushka is this?" one person commented.

"When you pretend to be ur mom to call out of school," said another.

"My mom wears s--- like that on her head when she's doing laundry," added another.

But Rocky owned the look and encouraged other men to do the same.

"I just wanted to show off my babushka today, honestly," Rocky told press at the event.

"I thought it was so immaculate. And I feel like I look so handsome right now with the shades on. I'm just encouraging all guys to wear babushkas from here on out. Silk gang, silk city. You know how we do it."

The babushka headscarf popped up as a trend a couple of years ago when it emerged on two London runways for designers Mary Katrantzou and Christopher Kane.

It's been relatively quiet on the babushka front ever since, though Queen Elizabeth famously wears her's out and about.

Maybe A$AP Rocky is the revolutionary frontman the babushka needs.

