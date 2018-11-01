news

A baggage handler took a nap in the cargo hold of an American Airlines plane at Kansas City, and woke up in Chicago.

The unnamed 27-year-old suffered no injuries on the flight from Kansas City International Airport to Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

He has been suspended from his job at American Airlines-owned Piedmont Airlines at Kansas City airport.

A baggage handler fell asleep in the cargo hold of an American Airlines plane at Kansas City airport early Saturday morning, and got flown all the way to Chicago.

The unnamed 27-year-old man, who works for American Airlines subsidy Piedmont Airlines, "inadvertently fell asleep in the forward cargo hold of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft," American Airlines told INSIDER.

American Airlines flight AA363, which carried 80 passengers, took off from Kansas City International Airport at 6:07 a.m. and landed at Chicago's O'Hare Airport at 7:09 a.m.

Ground crew found him after the flight landed and taxied in Chicago, American Airlines told INSIDER. It's not clear whether he was asleep or awake at the time.

Authorities are now investigating how the man He has been suspended from his job in the meantime, American Airlines told INSIDER.

The man did not have any injuries and did not seek medical attention after he was found, American Airlines said.

CBS and Fox News also reported that the man told Chicago police that he was drunk and passed out in the cargo hold. It's not clear where he made this claim to the police, but he was neither arrested nor charged, the news outlets said.

American Airlines did not respond to INSIDER's request for comment on the alleged intoxication.

American Airlines told INSIDER: "Our top priority is ensuring the well-being of the Piedmont employee, and we are grateful that he did not sustain any injuries."

"The American team is very concerned about this serious situation, and we are reviewing what transpired with our Piedmont and Kansas City colleagues."