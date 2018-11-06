news

Chrom is a cosmetics brand that sells "toothpolish," a product that can turn your teeth various colors for up to 24 hours.

The polish is currently sold in 10 colors, though polishes can be mixed to create new shades.

While the brand does not reveal its ingredients, its founder David Silverstein told the New York Post that the product is " 100 percent safe" and formulated by dentists.

According to the brand website, the product can be removed "in a matter of seconds," but does not "smudge when you're eating."

Pearl-white teeth are out and rainbow-colored teeth are in, according to New York-based cosmetics brand Chrom.

Chrom currently sells 10 "toothpolishes" online, which can be "applied and removed in a matter of seconds," according to the brand's website. Customers can choose between colors like "Baby Blue," "Sunshine," and "Mint" to color their teeth with specific colors, or they can mix them to create new shades.

Each bottle is $20 and packaged like a lip gloss.

Chrom's toothpolish apparently doesn't taste of anything

According to the brand's website, the polishes have "no taste," so you won't ingest the toothpolish once it's applied. The brand also claims that you won't have to worry about the polish being removed as you eat.

"It doesn't smudge when you're eating and has no taste, so it won't mess up your brunch plans," the Chrom website says.

And while each polish is said to last for up to 24 hours, the removal process sounds simple — all you need to do is brush your teeth.

It's not clear what's in the polishes, as the brand does not list any ingredients on its website

Chrom founder David Silverstein told the New York Post that he would not reveal the ingredients for proprietary reasons, but did say that the product is "100% safe."

"It doesn’t stain your teeth, and it's not permanent," Silverstein says.

Silverstein also said that the product was formulated by dentists, who created a solvent out of a grain alcohol base and used food-coloring-like pigments that comply with the Food, Drug, and Cosmetics Act.

According to Chrom's founder, colorful teeth will not just turn into a beauty trend, but also a beauty staple

"We see this [colorful teeth] becoming commonplace — everything from a club vibe to an everyday workplace fashion accent," Silverstein told the New York Post. "Perhaps you go to work with one tooth [that] matches your nail polish or your hair color."

Those interested in trying out the colorful-teeth look can purchase polishes on the brand's website.

Representatives for Chrom did not immediately reply to INSIDER's request for comment.

