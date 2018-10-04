Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

A bottle of Macallan 60-year-old that's been called 'the holy grail of whiskey' just set a new record price at auction


Lifestyle A bottle of Macallan 60-year-old that's been called 'the holy grail of whiskey' just set a new record price at auction

  • Published: , Refreshed:

flickr/schlaeger

  • A bottle of Macallan 60-year-old sold at auction for $1.1 million.
  • That price tag makes it the most expensive bottle of whiskey ever sold.
  • The Macallan Valerio Adami has been described as "the holy grail of whiskeys."

A bottle of Macallan 60-year-old went for $1.1 million at auction in Edinburgh, Scotland on Wednesday.

According to a Bonhams press release, the extremely rare Macallan Valerio Adami was distilled in 1926 and bottled in 1986.

Bonhams Whiskey specialist Martin Green, who referred to the 1926 Macallan as "the Holy Grail of Whisky," noted in the same press release that its "exceptional rarity and quality puts it in a league of its own."

According to Forbes, it was purchased over the phone by a bidder in Asia.

So, just how rare is it?

It's part of a limited edition of only 24 bottles. They feature custom-designed labels by pop artists — 12 by Peter Blake and 12 by Valerio Adami.

As for the location of the other bottles, according to the BBC, another Macallan Valerio Adami was sold at auction at Bonhams Hong Kong in May. That bottle briefly held the record for the most expensive bottle of whiskey ever sold.

Yet another bottle is believed to have been destroyed in a 2011 earthquake in Japan and a third is believed to have been opened and consumed.

Whiskey lovers who are looking to enjoy their drink without breaking the bank, on the other hand, might want to consider this $17.50 whiskey that was named among the best in the world in 2018. And they may consider enjoying it over some top-tier, luxury ice.

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle Disappointing photos show what Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle Kenya's virtual film set in remote region of Samburu...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

I saved the lengua for last — don't ask me why — and that was that. Lunch was fully consumed in a state of bliss while standing up and observing traffic for about ten minutes and also thinking about life. This is the best fast food on earth, my friends.
Lifestyle On National Taco Day, I like to remember the best possible way to eat them — from a truck, in LA, at a gas station
In front of the driver, the Velar's festival of displays continues with a 12.3-inch configurable digital instrument cluster.
Lifestyle We drove an all-new $90,000 Range Rover Velar SUV to see if it has what it takes to rival Mercedes and BMW — here's the verdict
5. BMW iX3
Lifestyle 13 electric SUVs that will rival Tesla's Model X
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by United Airlines takes off at Los Angeles International Airport on January 9, 2013, in Los Angeles.
Lifestyle A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Sydney after the pilots made a mayday call because the plane was running low on fuel (UAL)
X
Advertisement