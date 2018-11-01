news

Recently, a Carnival Cruise ship tilted sideways for several hours of its journey due to a malfunction.

The Carnival Sunshine ship left from

One guest said at first people didn't think anything of it, but the scene devolved into " pure chaos," with "screams, cries, and panic," abound.

The ship eventually regained its upright position and the trip continued as scheduled.

The crew apologized to customers on board and offered passengers a $50 voucher.

Over the weekend, things took an unexpected turn for passengers on a Carnival Cruise Ship.

After a Carnival Sunshine ship left from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday, the boat tilted on its side for several hours, News 6 reports. Crew members say that the boat began to list, which is the technical term for tilting, because of a technical malfunction.

But this wasn't just normal rocking caused by waves, passengers say.

"I didn't think anything of it, since it's not uncommon for ships to rock back and forth," David Crews, who was on the boat, said. "But it didn't rock back. It kept leaning."

The Long Island resident told the outlet that the scene on the boat was utter pandemonium.

"Plates and silverware started sliding off the tables," Crews said. "Then the tables themselves started to slide. Glasses and plates started to fall and shatter. At this point, it was pure chaos. Screams. Cries. Panic."

People on Twitter also depicted similar experiences.

User DaviesGravey said it was a "very scary experience" aboard the ship with "people screaming."

The New York-based Reiki practitioner, elaborated in a second tweet. "There were people everywhere crying, having anxiety attacks. Children crying," he wrote. I’ve been cruising since 1998 and never had an experience like that before."

"Gt me off this ship Carnival Sunshine," Connie Calvert wrote. "We just listed so bad that I am not comfortable being in this [ship] anymore. Water ran out [of] the pools, glasses shattered in my room, and drink spilled in my suitcase!"

Eventually, the ship leveled out.

Online, Carnival provided an explanation to frustrated passengers.

— Carnival Cruise Line (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"The ship experienced a technical issue involving one of its breakers which caused it to list to one side," a tweet from the line's official account said. "Our officers quickly intervened to correct the situation. The ship is operating safely and all normal activities have resumed."

Read more: A cruise line was forced to refund passengers after 1,300 men took over a boat and turned it into a 'bachelor party' with burlesque dancers

On board, crew members also apologized to passengers, per News 6.

In a letter distributed to guests, Captain Lorenzo Calogero apologized for the listing incident and said the technical malfunction, saying it had been remedied and "there was never any issue with the safe operation of the ship."

"We have identified that an electric switchboard malfunction impacted the use of the fin stabilizers," the letter said. "It's important to note that fin stabilizers are not a safety feature; they are deployed solely for guest comfort to minimize any potential ship motion while at sea."

Following the listing incident, all passengers were given a $50 voucher for use onboard. The ship's journey was expected to proceed as scheduled, with the boat headed to Amber Cove on Tuesday.

If you recently had a bad experience on a cruise and would like to talk about it, email sheller@thisisinsider.com.

A representative for Carnival Cruises didn't immediately respond to INSIDER's request for comment.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.