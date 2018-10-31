news

The best part of Halloween is the candy.

To make sure trick-or-treaters get a good haul, one city in North Carolina "banned" residents from giving out Necco Mary Jane Peanut Butter Kisses on Halloween.

According to an October 24 Facebook post from the City of High Point Government, the old-school candies shouldn't be given out because "no one likes them."

Facebook commenters are torn over the mandate.

The person behind the post told INSIDER that it's a joke.

In case you hadn't heard, some Halloween candies are indisputably better than others. So this year, to avoid being left with the dreaded, unlabeled peanut butter chews at the bottom of a trick or treating haul [Ed note: They are delicious and this is blasphemy], one city in North Carolina took preventative measures.

An October 24 Facebook post from the City of High Point Government announced that Necco Mary Jane Peanut Butter Kisses would be "banned" on Halloween this year.

"Alright everybody, we're giving you a one-week notice as you prepare for trick-or-treaters to remind y'all that by order of the City of High Point Emperor of Acceptable Candy (it's a real thing), these are banned," the post read.

Per the decree, the candies are prohibited because "no one likes them."

Online, people were divided. Some Facebook commenters said they couldn't imagine Halloween without the classic candy.

"My favorite," one person said. "I love peanut butter kisses I won't stop buying or giving them out for Halloween!!!!! Best taffy I ever ate. Had them when I was a little girl trick or treating," someone else said. "Hand them to me. I absolutely love and crave these Peanut Butter Kisses wrapped in orange and black wax paper. They are so hard to find in any store," a third commenter said.

Some people said they were glad to see the candies go.

"I agree! Hit the trash!" someone said. "Awful candy almost as bad as candy corn," another person wrote.

Others appreciated the joke.

"People getting all serious on this post... take a joke, lighten up," someone wrote. "Whoever runs the City of High Point government page is the winner of all Facebook!" someone said.



And although people on social media are taking the post seriously, Jolie Helton, the city's Communications Specialist, assured INSIDER that it's all in good humor.

"It's totally a joke, we would never ban something of personal preference like this," Helton said. "It's all in good fun, and most people seemed to understand that it was just a joke. We really try to show humor on our social media platforms and not just be a stuffy municipal government page."

Helton said it's the city's second year posting the joke to Facebook, but it's the first time it really got national attention. And as for the official office of Emperor of Acceptable Candy?



"Unfortunately, there is no actual Emperor of Acceptable Candy," she said, "but like any public servant, if the need arises, I am happy to serve!"

