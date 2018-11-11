news

Piers Constable

A New York-based managing director at Deutsche Bank spends up to 10 days out of the month traveling for work.

Piers Constable described his daily routine to Business Insider — and exercise is a huge part of it.

On a recent trip to Cote d'Ivoire, he woke up at 5:00 a.m. to exercise, met with clients all day, ate lunch while on an international conference call, and squeezed in another workout before heading back to the airport at 10:00 p.m. for his flight home.

Piers Constable, a managing director at Deutsche Bank, wakes up at 5:00 a.m. every day and spends eight to 10 days of the month traveling for work.

Constable, based in New York City, has traveled to more than 60 countries while working for Deutsche Bank and has also lived in London and Dubai. His team arranges finance for infrastructure projects in emerging markets.

He wakes up at 5:00 a.m. every day to work out — and often fits in a second workout later in the day.

"I find getting up in the morning to go for a swim or sit on the bike is basically an hour less sleep than I'd have, but that gives me sort of more energy than I'd have had if I'd have stayed in bed," he told Business Insider. "I think nobody likes waking up at 5 o'clock, but if it becomes a habit, it's much easier to do."

Here's what a typical day looks like for Constable when he's traveling for business.